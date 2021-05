A year of historically high long-term contracted container rates is being pushed to new heights, says Xeneta, with a further 9% surge in prices across May. According to the latest market intelligence from Xeneta’s Long-Term XSI Public Indices, which crowd sources rates from leading shippers and freight forwarders, the global benchmark now stands 34.5% higher than it did at the start of 2021, some 33.5% up year-on-year. All major trade corridors have seen rates growth across the first five months, with Far East export and European imports leading the way, with both up by over 50%.