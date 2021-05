Elon Musk is a man on a mission – and so far, his mission to bring high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity to people across the globe seems more and more achievable by the day. “Reusing” seems to be Musk’s new mantra, after his space company SpaceX launched yet another stock of 60 Starlink satellites into orbit on the same Falcon 9 first stage booster which had launched the Sentinel-6A mission.