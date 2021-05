As readers of this newspaper are aware, New Mexico’s pueblos, tribes and nations faced disparities with their infrastructure, education and health prior to the onset of the COVID pandemic. The pandemic brought greater light to these disparities, but it also served to exacerbate the loss and hindrance our communities faced when broadband is unavailable and access to both health and education is hampered by these infrastructure deficiencies. While there was irreparable loss suffered by all, we are thankful for the support through extended unemployment benefits and stimulus funding for families and those in dire need. At this time we seek to endorse the American Jobs Plan and find partners motivated to continue in the spirit that “we are all in this together.”