Former Juventus defender Pietro Vierchowod was stunned by their dismal defeat to AC Milan. Juve were hammered 3-0 on Sunday by the Rossonero. Vierchowod told TMW: "I haven't seen Juve, they never were there. A team that takes three goals and above all doesn't shoot on goal, what do you mean? (Cristiano) Ronaldo didn't play well? He can't always solve the game, the others didn't play, the defence wasn't there.