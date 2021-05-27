Cancel
Tennessee State

Lasership Expansion to Tennessee Helps Retailers Meet Consumer Expectations with Faster Delivery

dcvelocity.com
 17 days ago

LaserShip, the largest regional e-commerce parcel carrier in the U.S. and leader in last-mile delivery, has expanded to Tennessee with the opening of three new branches in Nashville, Memphis, and Knoxville. LaserShip began deliveries in early May as part of its broader expansion, which increases delivery coverage by nearly 18% to reach an additional 979 new zip codes across 16 states. The expansion occurs as the pandemic has forced retailers to balance the rise in e-commerce against higher delivery costs and capacity constraints implemented by national carriers.

www.dcvelocity.com
