MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is bracing for a bittersweet end to the Bundesliga amid a host of goodbyes on Saturday. Robert Lewandowski is also hoping to break the league’s scoring record on Saturday. The Poland star needs just one goal to better Bayern great Gerd Müller’s mark of 40 in a season from 1971-72. It will be Bayern coach Hansi Flick’s last game in charge before he leaves after winning every trophy he could in just under two seasons at the club. Flick is expected to take the Germany national team job. Assistant coaches Hermann Gerland and Miroslav Klose are also leaving, as are defenders David Alaba, Jérôme Boateng and Javi Martínez.