The Colorist Orchestra and Howe Gelb Travel Through Time on “Counting On”
One of the more unique collaborations that’s cropped up so far this year is NOT ON THE MAP, the forthcoming project from Americana songwriters Howe Gelb and Pieta Brown alongside the ever-innovative Colorist Orchestra. Anchoring both artists’ distinct musical inputs is the Belgian avant garde collective, adding a unique percussive flavor to their new single “Counting On”—including a table of various vessels filled with water being struck by mallets—with an otherwise traditional string accompaniment. There’s something sinister about the strings-and-xylophone combo, with Gelb’s near-Cohen-like croon abetting the mood.floodmagazine.com