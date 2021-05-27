The Colorist Orchestra and Howe Gelb Travel Through Time on “Counting On”

There have been a lot of RPG titles coming out lately that draw inspiration from nostalgic 90s JRPGs, but there’s nothing out there quite like Cris Tales. From the Disney and anime-inspired character designs to art direction so slick it’s hard to tell where cutscene ends and gameplay begins, Cris Tales looks absolutely gorgeous–and with over 2 hours of orchestral music and fully-voiced dialogue, it sounds absolutely gorgeous as well. I’ll be the first to admit that I have a weakness for stylish games, especially stylish games that draw inspiration from 90s JRPGs, but Cris Tales doesn’t just talk the talk. This game also contains a complex branching narrative, an intricate combat system, and beautifully designed dungeons, all of which are connected to the game’s premise: protagonist Crisbell can see and control time.