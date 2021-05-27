Michigan Companies Cited After Worker Deaths at Ohio Power Plant
Two Michigan companies face nearly $200,000 in combined proposed penalties after two workers were killed in the collapse at an Ohio power plant. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said that Killen Power Generation Station’s building collapsed unexpectedly on Dec. 9, 2020, its steel beams fell on and killed two workers employed to demolish the facility – a laborer cutting steel and a truck driver preparing to move the scrap metal off-site.www.insurancejournal.com