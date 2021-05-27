Baker Grace Wonders About the Past and Its “Simple Days”

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The past year has brought new meaning to the term staycation. From cozy nights at home to a getaway at a hotel in your own city, there are plenty of ways to escape your daily routine without venturing too far from home. Want to upgrade your staycation game this summer? We have you covered. ResortPass is one travel company making all the luxuries of a resort vacation more accessible, since it allows users to enjoy pool, spa, and amenities without booking a full stay at a resort. The site makes it easier than ever to search for luxurious resorts and book everything from a day pass to a cabana, starting at just $25.