Baker Grace Wonders About the Past and Its “Simple Days”

By Kim March
floodmagazine.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest single off Baker Grace‘s forthcoming EP The Show Is Over, which is out today, is “Simple Days.” The subtle, wistful single is an ode to easier times. Her previous singles “Be Okay” and “I Feel For You” were R&B-infused minimal reflections on self-awareness and unrelenting love. Both illustrated...

floodmagazine.com
