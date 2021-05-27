Thinking of Joining The Marijuana Industry? Start With This Online Forum

Marijuana is an industry. All over the country people are now legally making money from it. If you're one of the people that have though about it, this forum is for you. Marijuana is legal in New York State. It feels weird to say because for so long it hasn't been. Now instead of it being illegal activity, it's an industry that many are going to want to jump on. But just because it's now legal doesn't mean there will be a free for all where people can sell it to anyone, anywhere. There are obviously going to be tons of rules that people who want to sell it will have to follow.