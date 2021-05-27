Cancel
Comment on "Drusen and pachydrusen: the definition, pathogenesis, and clinical significance"

By Jay Sheth
Nature.com
 13 days ago

www.nature.com
ScienceNature.com

Whole blood transfusion improves vascular integrity and increases survival in artemether-treated experimental cerebral malaria

Pathological features observed in both human and experimental cerebral malaria (ECM) are endothelial dysfunction and changes in blood components. Blood transfusion has been routinely used in patients with severe malarial anemia and can also benefit comatose and acidotic malaria patients. In the present study Plasmodium berghei-infected mice were transfused intraperitoneally with 200 μL of whole blood along with 20 mg/kg of artemether. ECM mice showed severe thrombocytopenia and decreases in hematocrit. Artemether treatment markedly aggravated anemia within 24 h. Whole blood administration significantly prevented further drop in hematocrit and partially restored the platelet count. Increased levels of plasma angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) remained high 24 h after artemether treatment but returned to normal levels 24 h after blood transfusion, indicating reversal to quiescence. Ang-1 was depleted in ECM mice and levels were not restored by any treatment. Blood transfusion prevented the aggravation of the breakdown of blood brain barrier after artemether treatment and decreased spleen congestion without affecting splenic lymphocyte populations. Critically, blood transfusion resulted in markedly improved survival of mice with ECM (75.9% compared to 50.9% receiving artemether only). These findings indicate that whole blood transfusion can be an effective adjuvant therapy for cerebral malaria.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Significance of abnormal 53BP1 expression as a novel molecular pathologic parameter of follicular-shaped B-cell lymphoid lesions in human digestive tract

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82867-0, published online 04 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the author Thi My Hanh Luong, which was incorrectly given as Luong Thi My Hanh. In addition, Figure 7 contained an error where “53BP1 > 27.2%” was missing from the...
CancerNature.com

Efficacy and cost analysis of eltrombopag in thrombocytopenia and poor graft function post allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation

Eltrombopag has shown efficacy in the treatment of thrombocytopenia and poor graft function (PGF) after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) in retrospective observational studies, but is not approved for this indication. The cost of this drug is also a major concern in publicly funded health care systems. We collected data about patients who received eltrombopag for thrombocytopenia or PGF after HCT. Post-HCT thrombocytopenia, PGF, and eltrombopag response were defined as per previously published criteria. Primary outcome was treatment efficacy and secondary outcome was cost comparison between estimated treatment cost prior to and after initiation of eltrombopag. Seventeen patients (males 70.6%; median age = 58) received eltrombopag. Isolated thrombocytopenia was present in 11.8% (n = 2) patients while PGF was present in 88.2% (n = 15) of patients. After 8 weeks of treatment at the maximum dose of 150 mg orally daily, overall response rate (ORR) was seen in 76.5% (13/17) of patients: complete response (CR) in 10/13 patients and partial response (PR) in 3/13 patients. The use of eltrombopag was associated with an overall decrease in the total weekly care costs (5021 vs 2,524 CA$; P = 0.04). Thus, Eltrombopag is an efficacious and possibly cost-effective therapy for thrombocytopenia and PGF after allogeneic HCT.
ScienceNature.com

Genome wide study of tardive dyskinesia in schizophrenia

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a severe condition characterized by repetitive involuntary movement of orofacial regions and extremities. Patients treated with antipsychotics typically present with TD symptomatology. Here, we conducted the largest GWAS of TD to date, by meta-analyzing samples of East-Asian, European, and African American ancestry, followed by analyses of biological pathways and polygenic risk with related phenotypes. We identified a novel locus and three suggestive loci, implicating immune-related pathways. Through integrating trans-ethnic fine mapping, we identified putative credible causal variants for three of the loci. Post-hoc analysis revealed that SNPs harbored in TNFRSF1B and CALCOCO1 independently conferred three-fold increase in TD risk, beyond clinical risk factors like Age of onset and Duration of illness to schizophrenia. Further work is necessary to replicate loci that are reported in the study and evaluate the polygenic architecture underlying TD.
ScienceNature.com

Genomic insights into the pathogenesis of Epstein–Barr virus-associated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma by whole-genome and targeted amplicon sequencing

Epstein–Barr virus (EBV)-associated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma not otherwise specified (DLBCL NOS) constitute a distinct clinicopathological entity in the current World Health Organization (WHO) classification. However, its genomic features remain sparsely characterized. Here, we combine whole-genome sequencing (WGS), targeted amplicon sequencing (tNGS), and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) from 47 EBV + DLBCL (NOS) cases to delineate the genomic landscape of this rare disease. Integrated WGS and tNGS analysis clearly distinguished this tumor type from EBV-negative DLBCL due to frequent mutations in ARID1A (45%), KMT2A/KMT2D (32/30%), ANKRD11 (32%), or NOTCH2 (32%). WGS uncovered structural aberrations including 6q deletions (5/8 patients), which were subsequently validated by FISH (14/32 cases). Expanding on previous reports, we identified recurrent alterations in CCR6 (15%), DAPK1 (15%), TNFRSF21 (13%), CCR7 (11%), and YY1 (6%). Lastly, functional annotation of the mutational landscape by sequential gene set enrichment and network propagation predicted an effect on the nuclear factor κB (NFκB) pathway (CSNK2A2, CARD10), IL6/JAK/STAT (SOCS1/3, STAT3), and WNT signaling (FRAT1, SFRP5) alongside aberrations in immunological processes, such as interferon response. This first comprehensive description of EBV + DLBCL (NOS) tumors substantiates the evidence of its pathobiological independence and helps stratify the molecular taxonomy of aggressive lymphomas in the effort for future therapeutic strategies.
ScienceNature.com

Hydroxychloroquine plus standard of care compared with standard of care alone in COVID-19: a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials

The efficacy and safety of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in treating coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is disputed. This systematic review and meta-analysis aimed to examine the efficacy and safety of HCQ in addition to standard of care (SOC) in COVID-19. PubMed, the Cochrane Library, Embase, Web of sciences, and medRxiv were searched up to March 15, 2021. Clinical studies registry databases were also searched for identifying potential clinical trials. The references list of the key studies was reviewed to identify additional relevant resources. The quality of the included studies was evaluated using the Cochrane Collaboration tool and Jadad checklist. Meta-analysis was performed using RevMan software (version 5.3). Eleven randomized controlled trials with a total number of 8161 patients were identified as eligible for meta-analysis. No significant differences were observed between the two treatment groups in terms of negative rate of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) (Risk ratio [RR]: 0.99, 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.90, 1.08; P = 0.76), PCR negative conversion time (Mean difference [MD]: − 1.06, 95% CI − 3.10, 0.97; P = 0.30), all-cause mortality (RR: 1.09, 95% CI 1.00, 1.20; P = 0.06), body temperature recovery time (MD: − 0.64, 95% CI − 1.37, 0.10; P = 0.09), length of hospital stay (MD: − 0.17, 95% CI − 0.80, 0.46; P = 0.59), use of mechanical ventilation (RR: 1.12, 95% CI 0.95, 1.32; P = 0.19), and disease progression (RR = 0.82, 95% CI 0.37, 1.85; P = 0.64). However, there was a significant difference between two groups regarding adverse events (RR: 1.81, 95% CI 1.36, 2.42; P < 0.05). The findings suggest that the addition of HCQ to SOC has no benefit in the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Additionally, it is associated with more adverse events.
Antelope Valley Press

The definition of hope

Hope as a verb, defined by “Merriam-Webster Dictionary,” is “to desire with expectation of obtainment or fulfillment.” Hope is an optimistic state of mind dwelling in possibilities. It comes from within, not from the world around us. “Hope is being able to see that there is a light despite all of the darkness” — Desmond Tutu.
ScienceEurekAlert

Oncotarget: Anti-hormonal treatment eligibility in granulosa cell tumors of the ovary

Oncotarget published "[18F]FDG and [18F]FES positron emission tomography for disease monitoring and assessment of anti-hormonal treatment eligibility in granulosa cell tumors of the ovary" which reported that the authors evaluated 22 PET/CTs from recurrent Anti-hormonal granulosa cell tumors (AGCT) patients to determine tumor FDG and FES uptake by qualitative and quantitative analysis.
Sciencetargetedonc.com

Pembrolizumab/Lenvatinib Combo Supported by HRQOL Analysis From CLEAR Trial in Frontline RCC

Similar health-reatled quality of life outcomes and disease-related symptom scores were seen between the combination of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab and sunitinib for the frontline treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Similar health-reatled quality of life (HRQOL) outcomes and disease-related symptom scores were seen between the combination of lenvatinib (Lenvima) plus...
ScienceNature.com

Targeting of VPS18 by the lysosomotropic agent RDN reverses TFE3-mediated drug resistance

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 224 (2021) Cite this article. Multidrug resistance (MDR) is still a major challenge for successful cancer treatments. Numerous mechanisms that confer therapy-induced drug resistance have been extensively investigated to explore how to combat the MDR. In this regard, lysosomal sequestration has demonstrated to be a mechanism contributing to drug resistance via an “off-target” effect in which hydrophobic and weakly basic chemotherapeutic agents are trapped in lysosomes, sequestering them from their targets.1 Approaches that disrupt lysosomal acidification, modulate acid sphingomyelinase (ASM), and increase lysosomal membrane permeabilization were developed to overcome drug resistance.2 Recently transcription factor E3 (TFE3) and TFEB are emerged as master regulators of lysosomal biogenesis and autophagic process in response to cellular stresses, including therapeutic treatments, interruption of TFE3/TFEB-mediated effects therefore has great therapeutic potential in cancer.3.
ScienceNature.com

Ex vivo immune profiling in patient blood enables quantification of innate immune effector functions

The assessment of a patient’s immune function is critical in many clinical situations. In complex clinical immune dysfunction like sepsis, which results from a loss of immune homeostasis due to microbial infection, a plethora of pro- and anti-inflammatory stimuli may occur consecutively or simultaneously. Thus, any immunomodulatory therapy would require in-depth knowledge of an individual patient’s immune status at a given time. Whereas lab-based immune profiling often relies solely on quantification of cell numbers, we used an ex vivo whole-blood infection model in combination with biomathematical modeling to quantify functional parameters of innate immune cells in blood from patients undergoing cardiac surgery. These patients experience a well-characterized inflammatory insult, which results in mitigation of the pathogen-specific response patterns towards Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans that are characteristic of healthy people and our patients at baseline. This not only interferes with the elimination of these pathogens from blood, but also selectively augments the escape of C. albicans from phagocytosis. In summary, our model could serve as a valuable functional immune assay for recording and evaluating innate responses to infection.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Clinical significance of tacrolimus intra-patient variability on kidney transplant outcomes according to pre-transplant immunological risk

High intra-patient variability (IPV) of tacrolimus trough concentrations is increasingly recognized as a predictor of poor long-term outcomes in kidney transplant. However, there is a lack of information regarding the association between tacrolimus IPV and graft outcomes according to immunological risk. We analyzed tacrolimus IPV using the coefficient of variability from months 6–12 after transplantation in 1080 kidney transplant recipients. Patients were divided into two immunological risk groups based on pre-transplant panel reactive antibodies and donor-specific antibodies. High immunological risk was defined as panel reactive antibodies ≥ 20% or the presence of donor-specific antibodies. The effects of tacrolimus IPV on graft outcomes were significantly different between low and high immunological risk patients. A multivariable Cox regression model confirmed that high tacrolimus IPV was an independent risk factor for graft failure in the high risk group (HR, 2.90; 95% CI, 1.42–5.95, P = 0.004). In the high risk group, high tacrolimus IPV was also significantly associated with increased risk of antibody-mediated rejection (P = 0.006). In contrast, death-censored graft survival and antibody-mediated rejection in the low immunological risk group was not significantly different by tacrolimus IPV. High tacrolimus IPV significantly increases the risk of graft failure and antibody-mediated rejection in patients with high immunological risk.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study explores therapeutic potential of exploiting autophagy cascade against COVID-19

Recent studies suggest that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), like other coronaviruses, hijacks various host cell machinery such as autophagy for replication and pathogenesis. Double membrane vesicles formed during the initiation of the autophagy cascade serve as a platform for the assembly of viral replication complexes and enable RNA synthesis. The use of autophagy inhibitors such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine were initially used as a potential strategy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. However, their use was later questioned due to high cytotoxic effects.
Public HealthNature.com

Clinical and molecular characteristics of COVID-19 patients with persistent SARS-CoV-2 infection

The characteristics of COVID-19 patients with persistent SARS-CoV-2 infection are not yet well described. Here, we compare the clinical and molecular features of patients with long duration of viral shedding (LDs) with those from patients with short duration patients (SDs), and healthy donors (HDs). We find that several cytokines and chemokines, such as interleukin (IL)-2, tumor necrosis factor (TNF) and lymphotoxin α (LT-α) are present at lower levels in LDs than SDs. Single-cell RNA sequencing shows that natural killer (NK) cells and CD14+ monocytes are reduced, while regulatory T cells are increased in LDs; moreover, T and NK cells in LDs are less activated than in SDs. Importantly, most cells in LDs show reduced expression of ribosomal protein (RP) genes and related pathways, with this inversed correlation between RP levels and infection duration further validated in 103 independent patients. Our results thus indicate that immunosuppression and low RP expression may be related to the persistence of the viral infection in COVID-19 patients.
ScienceNature.com

Impact of daily high dose oral vitamin D therapy on the inflammatory markers in patients with COVID 19 disease

COVID 19 is known to cause immune dysregulation and vitamin D is a known immunomodulator. This study aims to objectively investigate the impact of Pulse D therapy in reducing the inflammatory markers of COVID-19. Consented COVID-19 patients with hypovitaminosis D were evaluated for inflammatory markers (N/L ratio, CRP, LDH, IL6, Ferritin) along with vitamin D on 0th day and 9th/11th day as per their respective BMI category. Subjects were randomised into VD and NVD groups. VD group received Pulse D therapy (targeted daily supplementation of 60,000 IUs of vitamin D for 8 or 10 days depending upon their BMI) in addition to the standard treatment. NVD group received standard treatment alone. Differences in the variables between the two groups were analysed for statistical significance. Eighty seven out of one hundred and thirty subjects have completed the study (VD:44, NVD:43). Vitamin D level has increased from 16 ± 6 ng/ml to 89 ± 32 ng/ml after Pulse D therapy in VD group and highly significant (p < 0.01) reduction of all the measured inflammatory markers was noted. Reduction of markers in NVD group was insignificant (p > 0.05). The difference in the reduction of markers between the groups (NVD vs VD) was highly significant (p < 0.01). Therapeutic improvement in vitamin D to 80–100 ng/ml has significantly reduced the inflammatory markers associated with COVID-19 without any side effects. Hence, adjunctive Pulse D therapy can be added safely to the existing treatment protocols of COVID-19 for improved outcomes.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

A Marriage From Hell

Its 9am on a March morning when I wake up and instinctively roll to my side, pick up my phone and begin my morning routine of mindless social media scrolling just like millions of others around the world. A practice so regular and subconscious at this point that one seldom questions why this must be the very first action of their day. Only this time something is very different in my carefully curated feed of predictable media, its showing the same thing everyone else is seeing; CO-VID19. Lockdowns, closures, cancelled concerts, no flights, no university, no outside. No matter what the headlines read, they all meant one thing. I’m stuck inside with my marriage from hell.
CancerNature.com

ENO1 promotes antitumor immunity by destabilizing PD-L1 in NSCLC

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. PD-L1 plays an important role in inhibiting T-cell activity and driving tumor cell escape from immune surveillance by binding its ligand, PD-1, on T cells.1 Several intracellular and extracellular factors, such as interferon-γ (IFN-γ), MYC, transforming growth factor β, and miR-200, may modulate PD-L1 expression by transcriptional and posttranscriptional mechanisms.2,3,4,5 Here we discovered that ENO1, a novel protein, is involved in the regulation of PD-L1. ENO1 could destabilize PD-L1 and decrease its expression by promoting PD-L1 ubiquitination and subsequent proteasomal degradation in lung cancer cells. A lung cancer tissue microarray also showed that the expression of ENO1 was negatively correlated with PD-L1. Furthermore, overexpression of ENO1 sensitized tumor cells to specific T-cell killing and increased T-cell-mediated antitumor immunity in syngeneic mouse models.
ScienceScience Now

Plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or severe COVID-19 induces production of suppressive myeloid cells from human hematopoietic progenitor cells in vitro

Bacterial sepsis and severe COVID-19 share similar clinical manifestations and are both associated with dysregulation of the myeloid cell compartment. We previously reported an expanded CD14+ monocyte cell state, MS1, in patients with bacterial sepsis, and validated expansion of this cell subpopulation in 18 patients with sepsis using publicly available transcriptomics data. Here, using published scRNA-seq datasets, we show that the gene expression program associated with MS1 correlated with sepsis severity and was up-regulated in monocytes from patients with severe COVID-19. To examine the ontogeny and function of MS1 cells, we developed a cellular model for inducing CD14+ MS1 monocytes by treating human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) from healthy bone marrow donors in culture with plasma from patients with severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection. We demonstrated that plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or COVID-19 induced myelopoiesis in HSPCs in vitro and expression of the MS1 gene program in monocytes and neutrophils that differentiated from these HSPCs. Furthermore, we found that plasma concentrations of IL-6, and to a lesser extent IL-10, correlated with increased myeloid cell output from HSPCs in vitro and enhanced expression of the MS1 gene program. We validated the requirement for these two cytokines to induce the MS1 gene program through CRISPR-Cas9 editing of their receptors in HSPCs. Using this cellular model system, we demonstrated that MS1 cells were broadly immunosuppressive and showed decreased responsiveness to stimulation with a synthetic RNA analog. Our in vitro study suggests a potential role for systemic cytokines in inducing myelopoiesis during severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection.