I need help in getting my husband to shut up. He cannot answer a simple yes or no question without giving a lengthy explanation for his answer. We run (a cottage industry) out of our house. I dread when he is taking care of a customer; he is always trying to explain or justify our pricing, our policies, and any other answer he gives a customer. At a gas station we went inside to buy coffee. He was explaining to another customer why he puts the creamer into the cup before pouring the coffee in. It is getting embarrassing. I keep telling him to keep quiet and he just will not stop explaining away his life.