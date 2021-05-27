Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Statesville, NC

A M King Begins Third Major Project for Southeast-Based Cheney Brothers, Inc. in North Carolina

dcvelocity.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatesville, NC—Integrated Design-Build firm A M King is embarking on its third major project for Cheney Brothers, Inc. (CBI). The 72,142-sf dry warehouse expansion in Statesville, NC will provide an additional 7,000 pallet positions, a larger loading dock and means for the Southeast-based broadline food distributor to continue its northward growth path. The project, scheduled to be complete in Spring 2022, will bring the total square footage at the facility to 342,126.

www.dcvelocity.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Greensboro, NC
Statesville, NC
Business
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Statesville, NC
City
Goldsboro, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Chicago#Cbi#Broadline Food#Pate Dawson Co#Cheney Brothers Estate#Director Of Development#Design Build#Cheney Express#Sc#Spring#Grand Western Steaks#Demolition#Property Consulting#Company#Industrial Manufacturing#Nc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
Country
Belgium
News Break
Economy
Related
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
Ronda, NCPosted by
Ronda Today

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Ronda

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ronda: 1. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/13/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 2. Operating Room (OR) Travel Nurse RN - $56.40/Hour $2256/Weekly; 3. Administrator Nursing Home; 4. Licensed Veterinarian; 5. NO Driver Facing Cameras! You are a professional, be treated like one.; 6. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/13/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 7. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,021 per week; 8. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/13/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 9. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $1894.02 / Week; 10. Truck Drivers - CDL A;
Raleigh, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Supporters of those with autism says legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper should expand access to treatment services and rein in costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed outside the Executive Mansion on Monday says behavior analysts can now operate independently, rather than under the previously required supervision of psychologists.
Statesville, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

Record & Landmark, May 17-22, 1971. NC House of Representatives. “Speaker Godwin swung a giant gavel which was a gift from Gilliam Furniture Company of Statesville. The speaker had broken a gavel several days ago when he rapped for order just prior to the entrance of Vice President Spiro Agnew.” (5/17)
Asheboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina Zoo announces birth of red wolf pups

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced the birth of three families of red wolves Monday. According to the zoo, the announcement of the three litters of critically endangered American red wolves are a part of its red wolf breeding program. The offspring made of 12 pups were born...
Charlotte, NCsaturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule home-and-home series

South Carolina and North Carolina have a long history on the gridiron and the two programs look to continue that history in the years to come as a new home-and-home series between the two has just been finalized. The two programs are already set to open the 2023 season in...
Wilkesboro, NCPosted by
WDCG G105

North Carolina Man 'Felt Like Karate Kid' After Scoring Big Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina is still in shock after hitting it big with a winning scratch-off lottery ticket. Jeremy Pruitt, of Wilkes County, purchased a lottery ticket in the the $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off game while recently at the Run-In on Oakwoods Road in Wilkesboro, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. After scratching the ticket while still inside the store, he found that his $20 purchase was a good investment.
Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...