A M King Begins Third Major Project for Southeast-Based Cheney Brothers, Inc. in North Carolina
Statesville, NC—Integrated Design-Build firm A M King is embarking on its third major project for Cheney Brothers, Inc. (CBI). The 72,142-sf dry warehouse expansion in Statesville, NC will provide an additional 7,000 pallet positions, a larger loading dock and means for the Southeast-based broadline food distributor to continue its northward growth path. The project, scheduled to be complete in Spring 2022, will bring the total square footage at the facility to 342,126.www.dcvelocity.com