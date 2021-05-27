The new parcel reality: Record volumes, tight capacity, higher costs, inconsistent service
“It’s a great time to be in the parcel business,” says Dick Metzler, chief executive officer of regional parcel carrier LSO, which operates primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, home to some 35 million consumers. Metzler’s upbeat assessment will come as no surprise to anyone who follows the industry. Parcel volumes, supercharged by the pandemic and e-commerce–happy stay-at-home consumers, have sent revenues soaring for parcel carriers. LSO saw volumes double in 2020, Metzler says, generating $65 million in revenues last year and tracking toward over $100 million for 2021.www.dcvelocity.com