newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Mother of fallen Capitol Police officer meets with GOP senators ahead of commission vote

By CNN
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who had asked to meet with GOP senators, is meeting with several of them on Thursday ahead of an expected vote on the January 6 commission that so far is short of the 10 Republican votes needed to pass. Gladys...

localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Daines
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Rick Scott
Person
John Thune
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#10 Us Senators#Us Capitol#Republican Debate#Cnn#House#Republicans#Dc Metropolitan Police#The January 6 Commission#Justice Department#Capitol Hill Police#Gop Senators#Capitol Police Officer#Congressmen#Sens Chuck Grassley#Sens John Barrasso#Reporters#Montana#Wisconsin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

Democratic control of Congress will be on the line next year as Republicans look to claw their way back into power after a disappointing 2020 election that cost them the White House and their Senate majority. But despite the conventional wisdom that the party of a new president tends to...
Congress & CourtsWRAL

These 11 Senators didn't vote on the January 6 commission

CNN — Senate Republicans blocked a bill on Friday to create an independent inquiry to investigate the deadly January 6 Capitol Hill riot. The vote on the January 6 commission was 54 to 35, showing the bill had a bipartisan majority of support with six Republicans voting with Democrats. However, the bill needed 60 votes to advance.
Congress & CourtsNPR

Senate Republicans Have Blocked Jan. 6 Commission

Progress on an independent commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol stalled today after Senate Republicans blocked a plan to move forward on legislation. Here's Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after the failed vote. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHUCK SCHUMER: Shame on the Republican Party for trying...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama’s Richard Shelby among 11 senators who did not vote on Jan. 6 commission

Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama was one of 11 U.S. senators who did not vote on a bill to create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill. Republicans in the Senate on Friday, using the filibuster, blocked the bill, which needed 60 votes to advance, Newsweek reported. The vote was 54-35, with six Republicans joining Democrats voting in favor of advancing the bill.
Congress & Courtswvpress.org

U.S. Senator Capito, Senate GOP present infrastructure counteroffer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Republicans, led by U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, presented President Joe Biden Thursday with a counteroffer to the White House’s compromise on his massive infrastructure package. Capito, the ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, held a press conference Thursday morning on...
Congress & Courtswsgw.com

Senate GOP block bill creating January 6 commission

Senate Republicans blocked the House-passed bill creating a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Although most Republicans were unified in their opposition to the bill, worrying that a commission would drag into next year and potentially affect GOP chances of retaking Congress in the 2022 midterms, six voted to advance the bill.
Congress & CourtsStar-Tribune

GOP Senators Block January 6 Commission That Would Investigate Capitol Riot

GOP Senators Block January 6 Commission , That Would Investigate Capitol Riot . The vote of 54 to 35 in favor of legislation that would form the commission fell short of the 60 Senate votes needed to ensure its passage. Six GOP Senators crossed the aisle, joining Democrats in voting to form the commission. GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell led the effort to block its formation. I do not believe the additional extraneous commission that Democratic leaders want would uncover crucial new facts or promote healing, Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R-KY), via 'The New York Times'. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer chastised Senate Republicans before the vote, referring to the commission as "an American obligation.". What are you afraid of, the truth? Are you afraid that Donald Trump’s big lie will be dispelled?, Sen. Chuck Schumer, (D-NY), via 'The New York Times'. The commission would have been similar to the one formed after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, . with the intention of gaining a comprehensive understanding into how the U.S. Capitol came to be breached on Jan. 6 for the first time since the War of 1812.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

'Baloney': Deceased Capitol Cop Brian Sicknick's Girlfriend and Mom Slam GOP Over Riot Commission

The mother and girlfriend of the late Capitol officer Brian Sicknick have condemned congressional Republicans for blocking the January 6 commission. Earlier this month, the Democrat-led House of Representatives voted 252-175 to approve legislation to form an independent commission to probe the Capitol riot. But on Friday, the legislation was blocked in the Senate amid strong Republican opposition. Only six GOP senators crossed party lines to support the measure, which failed on a 54-35 vote.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

4 reasons the GOP wouldn’t vote for a Jan. 6 commission

Senate Republicans on Friday killed an effort to create an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The House last week passed the measure 252-175, with every Democrat and 35 Republicans voting in favor. Friday, just six Senate GOP members joined every Democrat in support of the commission — leaving the Senate six votes shy of the required 60 votes to advance the measure to the Senate floor.
Congress & Courtsabccolumbia.com

S.C. Senators meet with officers, family of fallen officer in Jan 6 attack

Washington, DC (WOLO) –U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), and U.S Senator Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) met with the families of Fallen Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick , Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, as well as DC Metropolitan Police Officer Mike Fanone concerning the January 6 attack insurrection at the U.S Capitol.