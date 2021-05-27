newsbreak-logo
It’s Back To Work: New Jersey To End Remote At Work Order Starting June 4th

By Gary Guida
Lite Rock 96.9
Lite Rock 96.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Zoom revolution could be slowing down for many businesses in the Garden State as the remote at work order officially disappears starting Friday, June 4th. According to 6 ABC, businesses in New Jersey can now call their workers back into the office if fully vaccinated. Employees also have the option of ditching their masks if they are fully vaccinated.

