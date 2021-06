Just as you thought that Pokemon GO players have broken all records and that was it, BrandonTan91 and his Buddy EatXpDrinkSD are at it again. BrandonTan91 broke not one but two of his records and one of them is the global Pokemon GO Walking Record. The first record that he broke was the walking one, for which he managed to walk 50km or 31 miles, together with his walking buddy named EatXpDrinkSD. Yes, you heard that right, they walked 50km in a single day. That’s dedication right there.