Congress & Courts

GOP Offers $928B on Infrastructure, Funded With COVID Aid

By Lisa Mascaro and Jonathan Lemire
Transport Topics Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Republican senators outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal May 27 that would tap unused coronavirus aid, a counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s more sweeping plan as the two sides struggle to negotiate a bipartisan compromise and remain far apart on how to pay for the massive spending. The...

www.ttnews.com
