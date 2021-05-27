Cal 2021 Football Opponent Previews: Bears Face Oregon State in Week 8

* Eighth in a series of stories taking an early look at Cal's 2021 football opponents

GAME 8: OREGON STATE AT CAL

Date: Saturday, Oct. 30

Oregon State 2020 record: 2-5 overall, 2-5 in the Pac-12/4th in Pac-12 North.

Series record: Cal leads the series 38-35. Oregon State has beaten Cal in each of the past two seasons, including the Beavers’ 31-27 victory last year in Corvallis, Oregon. The Bears are just 2-3 in their past five home games against Oregon State, including the Bears’ 2011 loss in San Francisco.

Beavers coach Jonathan Smith (9-22, 4th season at Oregon State, 9-22 in 3 seasons overall)

Top players: Junior LB Avery Roberts (first-team all-Pac-12 in 2020, 11.4 tackles per game, second in Pac-12); senior C Nathan Eldridge (first-team All-Pac-12 in 2020); sophomore LB Omar Speights (63 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss in 2020); senior WR Trevon Bradford (24 receptions, 239 yards, 1 TD in 5 games in 2020); senior DL Isaac Hodgins (28 tackles with 1.5 sacks in 2020); sophomore OL Joshua Gray (second-team all-Pac-12 in 2020).

Strengths: The Beavers are expected to have one of the best offensive lines in the Pac-12. All five starters are back from a unit that helped the Beavers average 5.4 yards per rushing attempt in 2020, which was second-best in the conference. Center Nathan Eldridge as well as Joshua Gray and Nous Keobounnam are the standouts of the group, which should supply running lanes for Oregon State’s inexperienced runners and protection for its quarterbacks . . . Although Oregon State lost big-play outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed to the NFL, the Beavers’ Avery Roberts and Omar Speights may be the best pair of inside backers in the conference. They ranked second and seventh in the Pac-12 in tackles per games in 2020.

Weaknesses: Quarterback is a concern. Tristan Gebbia started the first four games in 2020, and the Beavers went 2-2 in those games before he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury. If Gebbia had had enough playing time to qualify, he would have ranked 10th in the Pac-12 in passer rating, which is not good enough to contend in the Pac-12 North. He missed spring ball while recovering from his injury, but he is the favorite to land the starting job in 2021. Chance Nolan provides a running threat at quarterback and will compete with Gebbia for the starting spot in the fall, but Nolan has not shown he can be a productive passer. . . . The Beavers have no proven running backs with the departure of all-Pac-12 performer Jermar Jefferson. No other runner totaled more than 147 rushing yards last year, and the second- and third-leading rushers were quarterbacks. The Beavers hope Deshaun Fenwick, who transferred from South Carolina, could be the answer at running back . . . Despite the presence of Omar Speights and Avery Roberts, the Beavers could not stop the run last year, allowing opponents to rush for 5.6 yards per attempt. There is no apparent reason to think that will change. . . Defense is a perennial weakness for the Beavers.

What you should know about Oregon State: Oregon State has not had a winning season since 2013, when the Beavers went 7-6 under head coach Mike Riley. The last time the Beavers had a winning conference record was 2012, when they were 6-3 in the Pac-12 and 9-4 overall. The last time Oregon State went to the Rose Bowl was the 1964 season, when the Beavers tied USC for first place in the Athletic Association of Western Universities with a 3-1 conference mark under head coach Tommy Prothro. The only other time since then that Oregon State finished in first place was 2000 when they shared the top spot with Oregon. . . Oregon State has ranked 10th or worse in the Pac-12 in points allowed each of the past four seasons . . . Oregon State picked up three significant transfers in the offseason: Running back Deshaun Fenwick, who rushed for 297 rushing yards (5.5 yards per carry) and caught 14 passes for 108 yards for South Carolina in 2020, could become a starter for the Beavers in 2021. Wide receiver Makiya Tongue has four years of eligibility left after transferring from Georgia. Cornerback Elijah Jones, a starter for Kansas last season as a senior, transferred to Oregon State.

Oregon State spring football status: The Beavers concluded spring practice with their spring game on May 8, but it was a short session limited to red-zone work because of the number of players sidelined with injuries. About 3,000 fans attended the session, and the highlight came at the end when Beavers defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend Taylor Lawson at midfield in front of players and spectators. (She said yes.) . . . Tristan Gebbia, who was Oregon State’s starting quarterback for the first four games of last season before being injured, did not participate in any meaningful way during the spring as he continues to rehab a hamstring injury. Chance Nolan took the first-team snaps at quarterback during the spring and will be Gebbia’s top competition in the fall battle for the starting quarterback spot. Gebbia is still considered the favorite, but it is not a done deal. “Chance gives us something with his legs that we haven’t had around here in a little bit,” Beavers offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren told NBC Sports Northwest. Sam Vidlak, an early freshman enrollee, was impressive enough in the spring that he could be the Beavers’ quarterback of the future.

Oregon State 2021 season projection: The Beavers are expected to finish fifth or sixth in the Pac-12 North Division. Part of the problem is a difficult schedule, which includes games against the top three South teams, Utah, Arizona State and USC. The concerns at the quarterback and running back positions as well as the perennial shortcomings on defense make it difficult to believe the Beavers can contend for a divisional title. Nonconference games against Purdue (on the road), Hawaii and Idaho are not overly taxing, but will be a challenge for the Beavers, who would consider the season a success if they finish with a winning overall record.

Cal-Oregon State game prediction: Cal 31, Oregon State 17

Cover photo of Trevon Bradford by Soobum Im, USA TODAY Sports

