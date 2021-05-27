ADS Enhances Its Corporate Social Responsibility, Ramps-Up Commitment to DC Area Youth
Washington, DC - May 26, 2021 –For over two decades Acquired Data Solutions (ADS), a leading-edge technology and engineering solutions provider, has centered its corporate social responsibility initiatives around the most pressing digital divide issues in the DC region. By partnering with DC area non-profits like Byte Back, On Ramps to Careers, and City Works, ADS has provided leadership and resources to its underserved and underemployed populations. The latest iteration of ADS’ programs is focused on expanding this commitment to help youth bridge the post-pandemic digital divide.www.dcvelocity.com