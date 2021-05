When a troll tried to get under Tee Grizzley's skin, the Detroit rapper kept his cool. "You fell off," a Twitter user wrote to the rapper last month. Grizzley simply responded, "I made it out tho bro that was the goal." Tee Grizzley has been moving carefully in the industry, forging relationships with his fellow artists and linking for collaborations that continue to help him build his empire. On Friday (May 7), he shared his latest album Built For Whatever, a project that shows he has reached his goal and is ready for more.