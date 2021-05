Years after the original series said goodbye, Dexter fans can finally get an idea of what to expect from the Showtime revival –– which star Jamie Chung says will be "darker" than the previous show. "The original series happened over 10 years ago. So there's certainly a different vibe of the way the actual show is shot in terms of the aesthetic," the actress reveals to PEOPLE. "I do think it's a little darker. It takes place in upstate New York and as we know from the last season, Dexter's hiding."