Hear Kipp Stone’s “Songs I Wasn’t Supposed to Like” Playlist

In the world of rap, you really never know when the next star will come along. Some artists tend to take off quickly while others take a bit more time to climb to the top. After putting in years and years on the mixtape grind in his hometown of Charlotte, N.C., DaBaby hit pay dirt when the video for his song "Walker Texas Ranger" went viral in 2018. From there, he dropped his Blank Blank mixtape in November of that year, and began his takeover, with his debut album, Baby on Baby, coming just a few months later in March of 2019. Now a Billboard Hot 100 regular with three platinum albums—Baby on Baby, Kirk and Blame It On Baby—a 2019 XXL Freshman honor and two Billboard Music Awards, DaBaby has arrived, and has released quite a few memorable songs along the way. To make navigating his catalog easier, XXL creates a listening guide of his most essential songs.