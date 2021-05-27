Hear Kipp Stone’s “Songs I Wasn’t Supposed to Like” Playlist
Seems like there’s a pretty significant difference between the songs you permit yourself to like and the ones that come on in a public setting that really hit in the moment—until you Shazam the track and find out it’s an artist you’ve always had some unconscious bias against. For Kipp Stone, these songs are mostly the ones that clash with the hard-hitting hip-hop the East Cleveland rapper puts out, most recently and most fully realized on his new EP Faygo Baby. This project explores Stone’s formative experiences hitting up the local corner store for the titular drink, spanning the mundanity of that repetition to the trauma it led him to experience on one particularly violent day, all over grimey beats by Stone himself as well as guest producers including Statik Selektah. Coldplay’s “Clocks,” for example, doesn’t quite feel like an accurate soundtrack to these memories.floodmagazine.com