Stanford, CA

Cal Football: Bears Pursuing Braylon James, Elite WR from Class of 2023

By Jeff Faraudo
Posted by 
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 3 days ago

Braylon James is one of the most sought-after wide receivers in the recruiting Class of 2023, and Cal is getting an unofficial visit from the Texas prep next month.

James told SI All-American that Cal is one of the “for sures” on the list of schools he plans to check out this summer. He is scheduled to be in the Bay Area next month, visiting Stanford on June 8, Cal the next day.

"I’m still trying to piece my schedule together so there’s a lot of last minute things I wanna fit in," the 6-foot-3, 180-pound sophomore told SI All-American. "But the first week (in June) I’ll be in California visiting Stanford and Cal. That following week I’m heading to Louisiana to see LSU. And the week after I’m at Ohio State.

"I’m still fitting more in but those are my for-sures right now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbdrG_0aDeZrMo00
Cal apparently offered James in February

James, from Del Valle High, is rated as a 4-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports.

But Bobby Acosta, who arrived at Del Valle this spring after coaching IMG Academy to a national championship last fall, told SI All-American in the video above that James is elite more ways than one.

"The first thing you see is that he has length," Acosta said. "He has big hands, good speed, good body control. Then you watch his ball skills...he has tremendous ball skills.

"But then you talk to him, and talk to the family — and we talk about five-star young men -- and that's what he is.”

James has a 4.8 grade-point average, according to Acosta.

The list of schools who reportedly have offered James is impressive — and a bit daunting in terms of the Bears securing him. Pac-12 rivals Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, USC and Utah all have offered scholarships, along with national powers including Miami, Florida LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

"He has a really bright future," Acosta said. "I think with the summer, with our training moving forward, he's really going to blossom into one of the best receivers in his class."

In just six games of varsity action during a pandemic-shortened 2020 season, James had 39 receptions for 419 yards and five touchdowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iho4D_0aDeZrMo00
Braylon James plans to play in the Under Armour game

He earned all-district honors and already has committed to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando.

James sounds like he is enjoying the recruiting process so far.

"I want have my top four probably around this time of next year," he said. "I'm just enjoying this process. It feels good to be living in my dream!”

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

San Francisco, CA
