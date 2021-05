Las Vegas Lights FC kicked off their 2021 USL Championship season with a 5-0 loss against LA Galaxy II last week, perhaps not the start expected to the season coming in. It’s worth noting Galaxy II had a game already under their belts and were a playoff team in 2020, while Las Vegas completely turned over their roster, hired a new coach in Steve Cherundolo and were playing their first game of the season. Add to that the teams went to halftime tied 0-0. But in the 2nd half, Las Vegas fell apart, letting in five unanswered goals.