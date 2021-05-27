How graph technology is helping enterprises to harness the complex skill sets of employees

Wipelot stands out with its real-time monitoring technologies that provide efficiency, speed increase and job security in digitalized business processes; It provides instant monitoring of the status and position of workers working alone or in risky areas in areas of square kilometers such as industrial production areas, mines, construction sites and airports. Thanks to its electronic occupational safety product, which does not require wireless and telephone communication, Wipelot determines the location of the employee at the level of centimeter sensitivity by activating the alarm system in case of immobility, impact or fall in case of a possible danger or accident, thus shortening the response time. Network system established in regions to be followed; It tracks people and assets in the network via RFID tags on it and makes precise location determination thanks to the software. These tags can be carried on the employee's belt, wrist, helmet or neck, depending on preference. In addition, the employee can request help by pressing the SOS button on the device he carries.