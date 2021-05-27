VIP Recordings’ ‘Red Devil Compilation’ debut at #25 on the Billboard Compilation Album Chart

Share the post "Thursday reissue debut album ‘Waiting’ on Velocity Records" The legendary post-hardcore group, Thursday, are in the midst of a year of landmark anniversaries, including the twentieth anniversary of their breakout album ‘Full Collapse’ and the tenth anniversary of their last release ‘No Devolución.’ However, today the band released the long-awaited reissue of their 1999 full-length, ‘Waiting.’ The always-coveted debut album has been long out of print until now, available on vinyl and streaming services through Velocity Records, the newly relaunched label in partnership with Equal Vision Records.