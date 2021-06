You might not be able to name much of the Mets’ lineup, and many of the players may not be on most other major league rosters, yet here this team is in first place. The NL East has been nothing to write home about, but the Mets are still atop the standings, even with 16 players on the injured list. They are staying afloat with the likes of Cameron Maybin, Johneshwy Fargas, Khalil Lee and Wilfredo Tovar getting at-bats every day. It’s insane.