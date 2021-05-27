newsbreak-logo
Ainge addresses impact of Kyrie Irving's comments about C's fans

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Ainge can't personally attest to what Kyrie Irving said Tuesday night, but he understands the impact of Irving's words. Following the Brooklyn Nets' Game 2 win over the Boston Celtics in their first-round playoff series, Irving said he hoped there would be "no belligerence or any racism going on; subtle racism and people yelling s--- from the crowd" during Game 3 in Boston, which will be Irving's first in front of Celtics fans since leaving the team in 2019.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Trae Young
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Kyrie Irving
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C#The Boston Celtics#The Sports Hub#Toucher Rich#Sports Hub#Ainge Shares Irving#Celtics Fans#Playoff Series#Basketball Operations#Things#Subtle Racism
Danny Ainge was on Toucher and Rich this morning and pushed back on Kyrie Irving's comments from Tuesday night. "I think that we take those kinds of things seriously," Ainge said. "I never heard any of that from any player in my 26 years in Boston. I never heard that from Kyrie, and I talked to him quite a bit. I don’t know. As far as I’m concerned, we’re just playing basketball."