Ainge addresses impact of Kyrie Irving's comments about C's fans
Danny Ainge can't personally attest to what Kyrie Irving said Tuesday night, but he understands the impact of Irving's words. Following the Brooklyn Nets' Game 2 win over the Boston Celtics in their first-round playoff series, Irving said he hoped there would be "no belligerence or any racism going on; subtle racism and people yelling s--- from the crowd" during Game 3 in Boston, which will be Irving's first in front of Celtics fans since leaving the team in 2019.