Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Noah Syndergaard shut down for six weeks with elbow inflammation

By Amazin' Avenue
chatsports.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMets fans understandably feared the worst a few nights ago when Noah Syndergaard was removed from his rehab start after just one inning in which his velocity was noticeably lowered, and it now appears those fears were justified. According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, the starting pitcher has been shut down for at least six weeks after his right elbow was found to have some inflammation. With that break and the time it would take for him to complete another rehab assignment, it is now clear that we will not see Syndergaard pitching in the majors until August at the earliest.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Syndergaard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflammation#Rehab#Break Time#Mlb Com#Mets Fans#August
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Newsday

Mets' Noah Syndergaard, Seth Lugo to begin rehab assignments

ATLANTA — Ravaged by injuries, the Mets did reveal one positive and significant health-related update on Wednesday: Noah Syndergaard will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Low-A St. Lucie on Wednesday. That will be his first game in 14 months. He had Tommy John surgery in March 2020. The Mets have...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Noah Syndergaard and the Perils of Max Effort Pitching

Noah Syndergaard's recovery from Tommy John surgery hit a major roadblock this week, as the New York Met shut him down for at least six weeks. In baseball's new world of high velocities and max effort on every pitch, the 28-year-old ace's struggles are a cautionary tale. Syndergaard was pulled...
MLBPosted by
920 ESPN

Four Things Noah Syndergaard Does Everyday That I Won’t Ever Do

Let me preface this by saying I'm sure Noah Syndergaard lives a happy life, and I give him credit for finding peace and happiness in this crazy world. GQ did an article on the Mets' right-hander earlier this week, detailing some of the habits that he follows during an average day. As someone who's spent the last year rehabbing from Tommy John Surgery, I'm sure he's been looking for every way to get a competitive edge when he returns to the mound in Queens. That said, some of these might be a little over the top. Let us discuss.
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Noah Syndergaard: Unwritten rules are 'stupid,' baseball has 'gotten soft'

Noah Syndergaard did not hold back when he was asked about his thoughts on the unwritten rules of baseball, saying that he thinks they are "stupid." "I think they're pretty stupid, to be honest," the Mets' pitcher said about baseball's unwritten rules. "Anything unwritten sounds pretty stupid. I think it's very old school, and I think there needs to be a new-school approach."
MLBsemoball.com

Mets RHP Syndergaard pulled from rehab start with sore elbow

NEW YORK (AP) -- Noah Syndergaard was pulled from his minor league rehabilitation outing because of soreness in his pitching elbow Tuesday night, and third baseman J.D. Davis returned to New York for more treatment in the latest setbacks for a first-place Mets team riddled with injuries. Syndergaard is coming...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Noah Syndergaard leaves Mets rehab start early under mysterious circumstances

Noah Syndergaard was nearing a return for the New York Mets, but his rehab start in St. Lucie went bad on Tuesday night. Syndergaard was hoping to make his way to Queens in mid-June, but it looks like that goal might have to be put on the back-burner as the Mets starter was removed from his rehab start after just one inning. Thor was scheduled to pitch four innings for the Single-A affiliate.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Noah Syndergaard's Rehab From Tommy John Surgery Hit a Snag

Noah Syndergaard missed the entire 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. Legions of New York Mets fans are awaiting the fan-favorite hurler's return as he rehabs from the devastating elbow injury that preceded surgery. They might have to wait a bit longer. During his second...
MLBFingerLakes1

Mets’ Noah Syndergaard exits second rehab start for ‘precautionary reasons due to right elbow soreness’

Noah Syndergaard pitched one scoreless inning for the St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday night, but his night came to an end much sooner than expected. The Mets had previously said that plan for Syndergaard on Tuesday was to pitch four-to-five innings as he made his second start in his recovery from Tommy John Surgery. But after ending his scoreless first inning with a strikeout, he didn’t take the mound again.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Here is the latest on Noah Syndergaard’s arm injury

The New York Mets received positive news on the injury status of Noah Syndergaard this week, but they are still going to be without the right-hander for an extended period of time. Syndergaard has been diagnosed with inflammation in his throwing elbow, the Mets announced on Thursday. While he does...
MLBchatsports.com

Noah Syndergaard Inches Toward June Return With Second Rehab Start on Tuesday

The New York Mets are more banged-up than the Avengers were after their first meeting with Thanos. A shot in the arm from a pre-All-Star break return of their own lightning-throwing Thor could turn the tables on New York’s early-season injury-infused woes. https://twitter.com/PSLToFlushing/status/1397185899264368645. This will be Noah Syndergaard’s second start...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard on the shelf after yet another setback

New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard was hoping to make a June return to the mound, but his status is in doubt after another setback. The Mets star was removed from Wednesday’s rehab start after experiencing elbow soreness. The team said at the time it was merely a precaution, though Syndergaard’s timeline has now seen a drastic shift.