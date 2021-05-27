The CW Picks Up Series Order for DC Comics Adaptation, Naomi

There are a couple of things that DC is doing absolutely right when it comes to their properties, and introducing a new series to the CW is one of them since it sounds like Naomi will be headed to the network eventually for its first season. The origin story of a new superhero will probably serve as a positive note for both the CW and DC since the two have been working together nicely since Arrow first started up and through the formation of the Arrowverse and the shows that have followed. The CW has been a great landing spot for DC live-action shows over the years and it continues to help the franchise push forward considering that the live-action movies have been pretty hit and miss over the years. The animated movies have been another bright spot for DC and have gone a long way toward keeping the franchise upright and mobile, though the blockbuster movies keep coming in an attempt to surge forward in a big way. Right now it feels as though the CW is one of the biggest reasons why any live-action production that DC puts out is bound to do anything positive, but that might be a little presumptuous. The two do have a good thing going though since the CW has been where DC fans have learned to come for their live-action fix and it’s interesting to see another show slide into the mix, especially given that a lot of people aren’t likely to know that much about Naomie to start with. Introducing a character that’s only known to the fans carries a certain level of risk as well as success since both will depend on the acting, the story, and the effects. People are leery about investing in new shows sometimes, but the knowledge that Naomie belongs to DC might ease the transition and allow more people to get into the story.