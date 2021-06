Health experts have said for years that we should all make a concerted effort to cut back on dairy, sugar, alcohol, and other fatty foods. Why? Because eating too much of these types of foods can cause inflammation as well as lead to obesity and heart disease. A new study, which examined diet in both mice and humans, has found that eating high amounts of sugar and fat can cause damage to Paneth cells, which are the immune cells found in the gut that help to keep inflammation in check. When Paneth cells do not function properly, individuals may be at a heightened risk of inflammatory bowel disease.