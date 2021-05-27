Granite Falls Council prepares for summer fun

The workshops are free of charge, but advance registration is required. Call 800-622-5284, or email info@swmnarts.org. Check the website www.swmnarts.org for more information. Copyright workshop: May 26, 7 to 9 p.m., via Zoom or by audio only using a phone; when arts organizations record and post musical and theatrical performances online, whether as videos or streaming, there are a wide variety of legal issues involved beyond what you might need to consider for a live, in-person performance. An attorney from Springboard’s Minnesota Lawyers for the Arts program will cover copyright basics, music licensing, rights clearance and other legal aspects of online performances, for both presenting organizations and for individual artists. The same content was also covered in the April 27 workshop.