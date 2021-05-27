newsbreak-logo
Granite Falls, MN

Granite Falls Council prepares for summer fun

Granite Falls Advocate Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGranite Falls City Council came together Monday evening May 17 as part of their regular schedule. Talk on the agenda ran the spectrum of campground fees, bee permits, more liquor licensing and a dog park under consideration. As discussed and approved back in March of 2018, increasing the Memorial Park...

Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

Housing officials in Minnesota say hundreds of millions of more federal dollars will help people who have not been able to pay rent through the pandemic. Minnesota received $375 million in housing assistance from the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed in December. An additional $229 million for emergency rental assistance comes to Minnesota from the American Rescue Plan passed last month. Eligible households may use the funds to pay up to 18 months of rent, utilities and other housing expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.
Granite Falls, MNWest Central Tribune

For safety's sake, art is taking to the streets of Granite Falls

Images of botanical patterns from Dakota quilting, an emblem representing the spirit of the farmer cooperative movement, and playful depictions including a gopher pulling a canoe and a chicken crossing the road are among the colorful renditions coming soon to streets in the community. An arts project being called “Creative...
Chippewa County, MNchippewa.mn.us

REMINDER - PROPERTY TAXES DUE MAY 17th

First Half Property Taxes are due Monday, May 17, 2021. Options to pay include:. You can find your statements online here. Direct Pay for future payments is available – to sign up click here. If you have questions please call 320-269-7447.
Willmar, MNWest Central Tribune

SMAC calendar published May 5, 2021

The workshops are free of charge, but advance registration is required. Call 800-622-5284, or email info@swmnarts.org. Check the website www.swmnarts.org for more information. Copyright workshop: May 26, 7 to 9 p.m., via Zoom or by audio only using a phone; when arts organizations record and post musical and theatrical performances online, whether as videos or streaming, there are a wide variety of legal issues involved beyond what you might need to consider for a live, in-person performance. An attorney from Springboard’s Minnesota Lawyers for the Arts program will cover copyright basics, music licensing, rights clearance and other legal aspects of online performances, for both presenting organizations and for individual artists. The same content was also covered in the April 27 workshop.