Eric Adams lets Rev. Al Sharpton know how much he wants his endorsement for mayor

Leading mayoral contender Eric Adams said Thursday that he’d cry like a baby if he doesn’t receive the backing of New York City’s most famous civil rights leader. “I’m going to be just like my son when he was first born. I’m going to wake up and cry go back to sleep and cry some more,” Adams said Thursday when asked by a reporter what he would do if the Rev. Al Sharpton did not back him as the No. 1 pick for the city’s ranked-choice Democratic primary on June 22.