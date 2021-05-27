Memorial Day in Milton

newsbreak-logo
In observance of the community's health and safety, Milton will commemorate the day with a published ad, social media campaign honoring fallen troops, and a rebroadcast of their 2020 collaborative video. The video featured photos from past Milton Memorial Day celebrations with a speech authored by the National Foundation of Patriotism read and overlaid by local media personality Cadillac Jack.

