Glenville, WV

Glenville (West VIrginia) State College Department of Criminal Justice awards first Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The first Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Glenville State College criminal justice student Kristen Lopez. The department began fundraising for the Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship — in memory of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson — as part of the college’s Day of Giving campaign in February of this year.

