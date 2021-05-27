Glenville (West VIrginia) State College Department of Criminal Justice awards first Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The first Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Glenville State College criminal justice student Kristen Lopez. The department began fundraising for the Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship — in memory of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson — as part of the college’s Day of Giving campaign in February of this year.www.wvnews.com