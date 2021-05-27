newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

More than 61% of Minnesotans over 12 have at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose

By Allie Johnson
fox9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - Over 61% of Minnesotans over the age of 12 have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and around 54% are fully vaccinated, the latest data from the state health department shows. The Minnesota Department of Health began including vaccination data for people 12-15 in their...

www.fox9.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Doses#Health Department#Health Data#Minnesotans#Mdh#Icu#Vaccination Data#Deaths#Long Term Care Facilities#People Ages#Gov Tim Walz#Governor#Community Transmission#Incentives#Fishing Licenses#This Week#Tickets#Freebies#Redwood County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...
Bloomington, MNMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

FDA takes long-overdue step to improve Black health

Leaders from the Menthol Coalition and Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation thanked the Biden Administration and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for taking the long-overdue step to improve health by introducing a plan to take menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars off the market. Since 2009, menthol has been...
CollegesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Require COVID vaccination for college students

The University of St. Thomas launched its "All for the Common Good" brand several years ago, reflecting a goal for its students "to be morally responsible leaders who think critically, act wisely and work skillfully" for the greater community. The well-known St. Paul school, the state's largest private university with...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Seven people shot over three days in Minneapolis

Diane Sandberg reports for KARE-TV: “Minneapolis police said seven people were shot, one fatally, over three days in the city. Six people were injured by gunfire across the city on Saturday and early Sunday, including a young girl. On Monday morning, the number increased to seven. Minneapolis Police Spokesman John Elder said that early Monday morning, a man was fatally shot and a woman struck by a car in the Ventura Village neighborhood. … Six other people were injured in shootings on Saturday evening through early Sunday. One of these victims was a young girl who was playing on a trampoline with other children when a red four-door Ford drove by and opened fire. Police have listed her condition as ‘very critical.’”
PoliticsPosted by
MinnPost

On 30 x 30, diversity and the need for more public land in the Twin Cities metro area

The Biden administration’s newly released “Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful” plan offers a concrete vision for implementing the 30 x 30 portion of President Joe Biden’s climate change executive order. Thirty percent of American land and water will be conserved for nature, helping mitigate climate change and biodiversity loss, while distributing the benefits of healthy natural landscape for all Americans. Of particular importance is the plan’s commitment to guaranteeing diversity and racial justice within this process. As the plan states: “As a result of discrimination and segregation in housing, transportation, conservation and natural resource policy, communities of color and low-income communities have disproportionately less access to nature’s benefits, such as clean water, clean air and access to nature.”
Minneapolis, MNmillcitytimes.com

Firefighters For Healing partners with Sherman Associates to Provide Housing for Burn Trauma Survivors & Injured Firefighters, May 19 Groundbreaking Announced

Via a recent news release from Hennepin Healthcare:. Firefighters For Healing and Sherman Associates Development host groundbreaking at The Moment, a one-of-a-kind project that mixes residential, commercial and nonprofit housing. On Wednesday, May 19, there will be an 11am groundbreaking ceremony for The Moment Apartments and Firefighters For Healing Transitional...
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota legislators split over construction funding bill as session draws to a close

Minnesota lawmakers remain divided over the size of a construction project borrowing bill this year, with an infusion of federal dollars adding to the uncertainty. Sen. Tom Bakk, I-Cook, said Friday he does not think there will be a "breakthrough" on a public infrastructure bill before the session ends Monday. Bakk, the Senate bonding committee chairman, suggested a $240 million bill along with the $179 million infrastructure investment from the federal government. House Democrats are pushing a roughly $1 billion package.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Electric vehicles, solar power on school roofs

Democrats are correct that the vehicle industry must and will switch from gas-powered to electric-powered vehicles. But Republicans are also correct that electric vehicles do not pay gasoline taxes, which support our roadways and ground transportation infrastructure. The clear solution is that the gasoline tax needs to be dropped and replaced with some other type of use tax that would apply to all vehicles.
Environmentmprnews.org

Temps rebound; spotty Saturday showers in some areas, possibly an isolated p.m. t-storm

Today is the Minnesota fishing opener. Our opener can’t be any later than May 15, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources:. Fishing seasons open for walleye, bass, northern pike and lake trout on Saturday, May 15. This year’s date is the latest possible opener under Minnesota statute, which sets the fishing opener as the Saturday two weeks prior to the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Another Section of Highway-52 in Minnesota Closed This Weekend

Much like last weekend, if you're heading up to the Twin Cities this weekend, watch out for a section of Highway-52 that will be closed. And, unlike last weekend, when coming back south to Rochester was impacted, this weekend, going UP to the Twin Cities along northbound Highway-52 (which we've all traveled on too many times to count, right?) could take you some extra time.
Saint Paul, MNMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Mayor Carter opens the door for Rondo’s re-destruction

The Amherst Wilder Foundation is attempting to sell a vacant plot of land at the intersection of Lexington and University avenues where four designated neighborhoods meet in the city of Saint Paul. If the land is sold and developed by Alatus LLC into its proposed Lexington Station with 280 units of market-rate housing, it threatens to open the door to gentrification of this historic neighborhood.