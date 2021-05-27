Elderly woman falls asleep behind the wheel, injured in crash

One woman was killed and another injured in a four-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway reports that an eastbound 2013 Honda Pilot, driven by 42-year-old A. Super of Gravois Mills, was stopped on Highway 50, waiting to make a left turn onto Missouri 5 around 10 a.m., when an eastbound 2019 Subaru Accent, driven by 70-year-old Karen C. Overmiller of Four Seasons, abruptly approached the Honda from the rear, crossed the center line, and sideswiped the Honda. The Subarau then struck a westbound 2016 Kenworth Tractor Trailer, driven by 77-year-old James C. Perkins of Union. The Subaru then continued on and struck a westbound 2006 Buick Rainier, driven by 80-year-old Loretta J. Needham of Eldon.