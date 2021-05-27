newsbreak-logo
Stover, MO

Elderly woman falls asleep behind the wheel, injured in crash

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn elderly woman from Stover was injured after falling asleep behind the wheel. Amaryllis D. Horning, 78, was driving her 2006 Ford Taurus on Route FF southbound when she fell asleep, causing the vehicle to exit the right side of the road. The vehicle struck a tree and an embankment.

