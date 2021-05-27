Killingly's Yaworski tosses third no-hitter

Bo Yaworski tossed his third no-hitter of the year with seven strikeouts and only one walk to lead Killingly (18-2) to the ECC semifinals with a 10-0 win over Bacon Academy (11-7). Killingly capitalized by scoring seven runs in the first inning, highlighted by Yaworski’s three-run double. Chris Jax also added two hits, including a double, while Trevin Russ and Cole Lavigne each added two run singles … Connor Podeszwa pitched a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts to pick up his seventh win on the season as Waterford topped Norwich Free Academy, 13-0, in the ECC quarterfinals. Podeszwa also doubled and drove in two runs. Will Rocchetti hit a three-run homer and Evan McCue doubled for the Lancers (16-1). The Wildcats fell to 12-6 … In other ECC tourney games, East Lyme upset top-seeded Woodstock Academy, 5-3. Ben Sartoli and Blake Biggs each drove in a pair of runs for the Vikings (10-6). Jackson Goetz and Jacob Hernandez had the only RBIs for the Centaurs (16-5) … Dan McGugan had three hits and four RBIs and Alex Delcampo added to doubles as Fitch topped Plainfield, 14-7. Colin Lanctot homered and Hayden Leclair and Ben Smith (three RBIs) had doubles for the Panthers.