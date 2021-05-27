newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Killingly, CT

Killingly's Yaworski tosses third no-hitter

Norwich Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBo Yaworski tossed his third no-hitter of the year with seven strikeouts and only one walk to lead Killingly (18-2) to the ECC semifinals with a 10-0 win over Bacon Academy (11-7). Killingly capitalized by scoring seven runs in the first inning, highlighted by Yaworski’s three-run double. Chris Jax also added two hits, including a double, while Trevin Russ and Cole Lavigne each added two run singles … Connor Podeszwa pitched a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts to pick up his seventh win on the season as Waterford topped Norwich Free Academy, 13-0, in the ECC quarterfinals. Podeszwa also doubled and drove in two runs. Will Rocchetti hit a three-run homer and Evan McCue doubled for the Lancers (16-1). The Wildcats fell to 12-6 … In other ECC tourney games, East Lyme upset top-seeded Woodstock Academy, 5-3. Ben Sartoli and Blake Biggs each drove in a pair of runs for the Vikings (10-6). Jackson Goetz and Jacob Hernandez had the only RBIs for the Centaurs (16-5) … Dan McGugan had three hits and four RBIs and Alex Delcampo added to doubles as Fitch topped Plainfield, 14-7. Colin Lanctot homered and Hayden Leclair and Ben Smith (three RBIs) had doubles for the Panthers.

www.norwichbulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainfield, CT
City
East Lyme, CT
City
Waterford, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Suffield, CT
Killingly, CT
Sports
City
Killingly, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Hitter#Norwich Free Academy#Golf#Hits#Bacon Academy#Ecc#Lancers#Centaurs#Panthers#Wildcats#Runs#Teammate Davis Simpson#Lead#Rocchetti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Montague, MIshorelinemedia.net

Montague baseball clobbers Orchard View; Buchberger tosses shortened no-hitter

MONTAGUE — Montague easily defeated Orchard View Friday in a non-league doubleheader, 9-0 and 15-0. Game one, which lasted six innings, saw the Wildcat pitchers throw a one-hit shutout. Owen Petersen went four innings and struck out seven, allowing just the one hit and a walk. Kade Johnson led the offense with three hits and two runs, and Colton Blankstrom added two hits. Aidan Buchberger drove in two runs.
Fair Haven, VTRutland Herald

Hartford's Bushway tosses one-hitter

FAIR HAVEN — Hartford senior Alex Bushway won’t wow you with his size, but he’ll make you marvel at his poise on the mound. Bushway has established himself as an ace on the Hurricanes’ staff and he threw a gem in a 9-0 complete game win against Fair Haven Monday afternoon.
Fenton, MITri-County Times

Fenton pitching staff tosses no-hitter

 The Fenton varsity baseball team recorded the ultimate result on the mound against Oakland Christian on Friday.  The Tigers recorded a no-hitter. However, how Fenton posted it was rather intersting. Four Fenton pitchers teamed up to toss the no-hitter, leading the Tigers to a 5-1 victory.  Brady Tallman tossed the...
Sulphur, LALake Charles American Press

Bucs add another ring, Guidry tosses two-hitter

SULPHUR — Barbe capped its dominant season with another masterful pitching performance from Gavin Guidry in a 5-0 win over West Monroe Saturday in the Class 5A state championship game. Guidry threw a two-hit shutout, striking out nine, to earn the game’s MVP honor and complete a commanding postseason by...
Dare County, NCouterbanksvoice.com

A no hitter for FFHS’s Porter Braddy

Congratulations to First Flight High School’s talented lefty Porter Braddy, who threw a seven-inning no-hitter – missing out on a perfect game with just one hit batter – in the Nighthawks’ 14-0 win at Pasquotank on May 13. First Flight High Official Fan Page reported that Braddy struck out 11 in the masterful performance, and the defense played flawlessly behind him. And to top it off, he went 4-4 at the plate with 3 RBIs.
Youngstown, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Holland tosses no-hitter to power Ursuline

YOUNGSTOWN — There’s little doubt that the Ursuline Fighting Irish can sniff out home plate and create opportunities to light up the right-field scoreboard overlooking Youngstown State’s softball complex. Tuesday evening wasn’t out of the norm for Ursuline, but having its senior starting pitcher toss a no-hitter helps too. With...
Springfield, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Huck's no-hitter lifts Potosi past Diamond

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sami Huck struck out 14 batters and pitched a no-hitter as Potosi defeated Diamond 3-0 in the MSHSAA Class 2 Spring Softball semifinal game on Saturday afternoon at Killian Softball Complex. Only three batters reached base for Diamond (20-3) — Caitlyn Suhrie on a dropped third strike...
BaseballGreensburg Daily News

ND's Arthur tosses no-hitter against South

In the cross-county rivalry between North Decatur and South Decatur, North's Haley Arthur pitched a no-hitter against the Lady Cougars in an 11-0 victory. Arthur finished with 13 strikeouts and just one walk in five innings. North six runs in the third inning. The offensive was led by Raegan Nobbe,...
BaseballBoonville Daily News

Gerding tosses no-hitter in 18-3 win over Fayette 10U in Cal Ripken Minor

Bradley Automotive picked up its second win of the season Thursday night in Cal Ripken Minor by beating Fayette 10U 18-3 in three innings. In the nightcap, Fayette 10U defeated Bradley Automotive 6-3 in a shortened game. Bradley Automotive, 2-3 on the season, scored in every inning against Fayette 10U...
Litchfield, MNcrowrivermedia.com

BASEBALL: Dragons win behind Liestman's no-hitter

Avery Liestman pitched a no-hitter Thursday night to propel Litchfield to a 2-0 win over New London-Spicer in a Wright County West Conference game at Optimist Park. Liestman, a right-handed senior, struck out 12 and walked only one as he faced just one batter over the minimum. New London-Spicer's lone runner did not advance past first base.
Palisades Park, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Elizabeth Lopez tosses no-hitter for Eastern Christian - Softball recap

Junior right-hander Elizabeth Lopez threw a no-hitter while striking out 12 and walking no one in four innings as Eastern Christian won on the road, 15-0, over Palisades Park. Lopez also belted a home run over the left field fence and finished with five RBI on the day for Eastern Christian (4-5-1). A perfect game was missed when one base runner reached first on an error.
MLBYardbarker

Tigers' Spencer Turnbull tosses fifth no-hitter of season

Turnbull’s no-no is the fifth nine-inning no-hitter in MLB this year. The record in the Modern Era is seven in one season. Turnbull struck out nine, including Mitch Haniger for the final out, and walked just two batters -- rookie Jarred Kelenic to lead off the fourth inning and José Marmolejos leading off the ninth -- in the 50th start of his career.
Hampton, MNPost-Bulletin

Hampton pitcher Stockwell tosses one-hitter against Royals

HAMPTON — Hampton limited the Rochester Royals to one hit and walked away a 3-1 winner in their amateur baseball game on Sunday. Hampton pitcher Adam Stockwell went all nine innings. Besides tossing a one-hitter, he struck out 13 and walked just one. Hayden Brown had the Royals’ lone hit, a home run in the fifth inning.
Friendship, NYTimes-Herald

Friendship’s Ross (22 Ks) tosses no-hitter in loss

FRIENDSHIP — Neveah Ross, the ninth-grader who’s begun to make a name for herself in Allegany County with her dazzling pitching efforts, was her typically dominant self. She threw her third no-hitter of the season. She also racked up 22 strikeouts … in what would ordinarily be a seven-inning, 21-out...
Baseballnorthwestgeorgianews.com

PREP ROUNDUP | Varner Ks 19 in Waynedale's win, Clark tosses no-hitter for West Holmes

In a wild battle, Central Christian scored last to hand Mapleton the loss as it plated three runs in the top of the seventh to seal the victory. "I am really happy for the kids," said Comets coach Zach Kooker. "We put the ball in play and took advantage of their miscues and walks. A combination of all our pitchers and only one error was key."