MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Most roads across mid-Missouri were dry as of 5 a.m. on Monday, but chances of flooding are expected to increase as storms move through the area this week. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation's traveler map, Route 94 in Montgomery County was closed due to flooding shortly before 9 Sunday