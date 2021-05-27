Apex Legends Update Nerfs Valkyrie, Patch Notes Revealed
As expected, Apex Legends got another update this week to fix a couple of different problems while also nerfing the game’s newest Legend, Valkyrie. The nerfs were foreshadowed earlier in the week with Respawn Entertainment previewing what was to come and explaining the reasoning behind the Valkyrie nerfs. The latest update should now be available across all platforms with some special attention paid to the Nintendo Switch version.comicbook.com