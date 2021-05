PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Presque Isle High School’s boys and girls varsity basketball staffs are offering their 27th annual Wildcat Basketball Camp for local children. The camp is open to any SAD 1 boys or girls student currently in grades 2-7 and will run from June 14-18 at PIHS. Those in grades 2-4 will meet from 5-7 p.m., while those in grades 5-7 meet from 7-9 p.m. The cost is $65/student, $120 for two or $165 for three or more from one household.