newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Taking full reps in OTAs

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Thursday that Mahomes (toe) has been a "full go" in practice during the past week of OTAs, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Mahomes sat out Thursday's session, but his absence was apparently a pre-planned maintenance day as part of his recovery program from offseason toe surgery. The quarterback is clearly ahead of schedule in his rehab, and the fact that he hasn't been restricted in practices this spring suggests he'll head into training camp with few limitations, if any. After Mahomes was under siege throughout the Chiefs' loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, Kansas City has made upgrading the offensive line a top priority in the offseason. In addition to getting stalwart right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif back after he opted out of the 2020 season, Kansas City signed left guard Joe Thuney to a five-year, $80 million deal and acquired left tackle Orlando Brown via trade with Baltimore.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orlando Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#Quarterback#Offensive Guard#The Kansas City Star#Otas#Offseason Toe Surgery#Tackle Orlando Brown#Line#Training Camp#Left Guard#Baltimore#Rehab#Kansas City#Joe#Guard Joe Thuney#Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
Super Bowl LV
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Wants To See 1 Change In The NFL

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has arguably reinvented the way NFL teams approach the game. As a result, his words hold a lot more weight than those of most players. Though he’s doing just fine for himself under the current rules, Mahomes proposed an interesting change for the NFL...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Patrick Mahomes suggests technology could help goal-line officiating

Football officiating near the goal line has long been an issue that has frustrated players, coaches and fans. But technology may come to the rescue soon, beyond things like the pylon cam and other recent changes to camera angles. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suggests that a microchip could...
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Chiefs on a bye bye?

For this season I think it's fair to say the Chiefs are all-in. The Bucs are all-in too, but I get that, they are fielding a multiple Superbowl winning QB for probably the last time. But the Chiefs? Mahomes is only 25yrs old. I did a piece on the Chiefs back-loaded contracts a year ago, but now Mahomes is about to embark on his final year of his rookie deal, it was time to check things out again.
NFLBleacher Report

Patrick Mahomes Posts Michael Scott GIF in Response to Cryptocurrency Market Dip

Hopefully Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes didn't agree to have a portion of his 10-year, $450 million extension paid out in Bitcoin. Mahomes reacted Wednesday morning on Twitter as the cryptocurrency market was trending in the wrong direction:. Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes. Crypto this morning..... pic.twitter.com/x2k3vmWiNp. Some NFL players...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

We like the way Chad Johnson believes in Patrick Mahomes

It’s not hard to find a talking head among NFL analysts saying things with great certainty or even making some bold proclamation before the season begins. It’s already happening about the 2021 season, and will continue with great fervor through training camp. However, we can’t help but admire the way former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson—often known as Ochocinco—backs up his claims, especially as they pertain to K.C. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
NFLNBC Washington

Ravens-Chiefs in Battle of MVPs Highlights NFL 2021 Full Schedule

Ravens-Chiefs in battle of MVPs highlights NFL 2021 full schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The 2021 NFL schedule was released Wednesday and it’s filled with many circle-the-date-on-the-calendar matchups. Whether it involves players facing their former team, an intriguing rookie QB battle or a highly-anticipated rematch or Tom Brady...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Insider Offers Update On Patrick Mahomes After Surgery

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes underwent surgery back in February to address a nagging turf-toe injury. While the 25-year-old QB was originally set to return to activity for the team’s mid-June minicamp, that timetable has now reportedly been accelerated. According to NFL Network insider James Palmer, Mahomes will...
NFLbrownsnation.com

Mike Greenberg Predicts Browns Will Upset Chiefs In Week 1

The 2021 NFL regular season schedule reveal has football fans excited, including ESPN’s Mike Greenberg. Greenberg predicts the Cleveland Browns will upset the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season during Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s “Get Up.”. “I’m calling it right now. I’ve been saying over...
NFLNBC Sports

Patrick Mahomes reflects on the hard work that improved his draft stock

Before the 2017 NFL draft, Patrick Mahomes told PFT that the NFL’s draft advisory board had told him he’d likely be a second-round pick. As it turned out, the Chiefs traded up to take Mahomes in the first round, 10th overall. That doesn’t necessarily mean the draft advisory board was...
NFLArrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs still need to find an edge rusher

Kansas City spent its priority draft picks on the offensive line. The Chiefs traded for Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown with their first-round pick, then snagged Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey with a second-round pick. Pass-rusher was not addressed until the fourth round with the Chiefs’ selection of Florida State’s Joshua Kaindoh. Kaindoh can add quality depth, but it’s highly unlikely that he’ll become the No. 2 opposite Frank Clark that this defense needs.
NFLinsidethestar.com

Top 5 Quarterbacks the Dallas Cowboys Will Face in 2021

In years past, a rundown of the Dallas Cowboys schedule read like a who’s who of quarterbacks in the NFL. Back in 2019, the Cowboys had to face Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady as the most difficult quarterbacks on their schedule. While each year is different and the offenses the teams face do have some turnover year-to-year, the Cowboys will have several difficult quarterback matchups on the schedule.
NFLPopculture

Patrick Mahomes Reveals Interesting Idea on How NFL Can Improve Officiating

NFL fans always complain about officiating, but Patrick Mahomes may have a way to change that. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback appeared on the WHOOP podcast and suggested that NFL put microchips into the footballs. He said the chip can be used when the ball crosses the goal line amid big pileups.
NFLnbcboston.com

Patriots-Bucs One of Biggest Games on NFL 2021 Full Schedule

Patriots-Bucs one of biggest games on NFL 2021 full schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The 2021 NFL schedule was released Wednesday and it’s filled with many circle-the-date-on-the-calendar matchups. Whether it involves players facing their former team, an intriguing rookie QB battle or a highly-anticipated rematch or Tom Brady...
NFLArrowhead Pride

Patrick Mahomes took up football to keep ‘playing with all my buddies’

Last season — as part of a partnership with the NFL Players Association — all NFL players were provided with a WHOOP Strap 3.0, which is a body-worn device that monitors and tracks a person’s respiratory and heart rates. WHOOP — which calls itself a “human performance company” — developed this wrist-worn strap to allow anyone with an active lifestyle to record body strain, sleep and recovery.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Mike Greenberg likes Cleveland Browns over Kansas City

At least one nationally significant sports personality believes the Cleveland Browns are doing things right. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg — on national television, no less — has predicted that your Cleveland Browns will upset the Kansas City Chiefs outright in game one of the NFL season. The Browns are underdogs heading into this one, so the Green Man is making a rather fearless prognostication, displaying much greater confidence in the Browns than the rest of the national media.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: AFC Championship tie between Chiefs and Patriots listed in top 10 games of 21st century

Jan. 20, 2019: Patriots 37, Chiefs 31 (AFC Championship Game) While it took a while to get going, the first-ever showdown between Mahomes and Brady lived up to the hype. After being held to just one score through three quarters of the 2018 AFC Championship Game, Mahomes led Kansas City on four fourth-quarter scoring drives. The Chiefs appeared to sew up a 28-24 win after Charvarius Ward picked off Brady with 1:01 left. But after an offsides penalty wiped out the pick, Brady hit Rob Gronkowski for 25 yards to set up Rex Burkhead’s go-ahead score with 39 seconds left.
NFLChicago Sun-Times

What Bears coaches want to see from Justin Fields in his first practice

When quarterback Justin Fields walks onto the practice field Friday at Halas Hall, he’ll be taking the first step toward what the Bears hope is a transcendent NFL career. His coaches, though, will be watching the basics during all three days of the Bears’ rookie minicamp. “Show the other 10...