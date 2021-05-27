U.S. District Court of Omaha issues COVID protocols

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the United States District Court for Nebraska has issued orders in regards to masking and denial of entry for people who may have an active case of COVID-19.

The new order will only impact federal court cases, not county cases and is designed to help prevent the spread of COVID.

The order contains the following:

Fully vaccinated persons in a federal courthouse in Nebraska shall not be required to wear face coverings in the courthouse, although they may still do so if they choose. Persons who are not fully vaccinated shall, in public spaces in the courthouse, wear a face covering that covers both nose and mouth and is effective to prevent the spread of coronavirus. For purposes of this General Order, in accordance with CDC guidelines, a person is "fully vaccinated" against COVID-19 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine. Individuals shall honestly determine their own vaccination status and follow the appropriate requirements while in the courthouse. Any unvaccinated person who has business with the Court, and who does not have a face covering, will be provided with one by the Court. Nothing in this General Order shall prevent the presiding judge in a court proceeding from directing or permitting the use or removal of face coverings by participants in that proceeding. No person shall enter a courthouse if they have been asked to selfquarantine by any health care provider or public official, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, or are presently exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, including: • fever of 100.4°F or above, • a sudden onset of a cough or shortness or breath, or • a new loss of taste or smell. Court Security Officers may enforce this order by excluding any person from the building who does not comply with its requirements. This General Order supersedes General Orders 2020-10 and 2020-11, and those General Orders are rescinded as of June 1, 2021

Video teleconferencing will continue to be used for court appearances through June 21 as is required by a previous order .

