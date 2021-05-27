newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

U.S. District Court of Omaha issues COVID protocols

By Matt Ryan
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFsIy_0aDeXEJP00

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the United States District Court for Nebraska has issued orders in regards to masking and denial of entry for people who may have an active case of COVID-19.

The new order will only impact federal court cases, not county cases and is designed to help prevent the spread of COVID.

The order contains the following:

  1. Fully vaccinated persons in a federal courthouse in Nebraska shall not be required to wear face coverings in the courthouse, although they may still do so if they choose.
  2. Persons who are not fully vaccinated shall, in public spaces in the courthouse, wear a face covering that covers both nose and mouth and is effective to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
  3. For purposes of this General Order, in accordance with CDC guidelines, a person is "fully vaccinated" against COVID-19 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine. Individuals shall honestly determine their own vaccination status and follow the appropriate requirements while in the courthouse.
  4. Any unvaccinated person who has business with the Court, and who does not have a face covering, will be provided with one by the Court.
  5. Nothing in this General Order shall prevent the presiding judge in a court proceeding from directing or permitting the use or removal of face coverings by participants in that proceeding.
  6. No person shall enter a courthouse if they have been asked to selfquarantine by any health care provider or public official, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, or are presently exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, including: • fever of 100.4°F or above, • a sudden onset of a cough or shortness or breath, or • a new loss of taste or smell.
  7. Court Security Officers may enforce this order by excluding any person from the building who does not comply with its requirements.
  8. This General Order supersedes General Orders 2020-10 and 2020-11, and those General Orders are rescinded as of June 1, 2021

Video teleconferencing will continue to be used for court appearances through June 21 as is required by a previous order .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Omaha, NE
Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
Omaha, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#U S District Court#U S District Court#Federal District Court#Covid#Federal Court Cases#Court Security Officers#Cdc Guidelines#Fully Vaccinated Persons#United States#Purposes#Public Spaces#Symptoms#Court Appearances#Face Coverings#Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Omaha, NENews Channel Nebraska

Omaha mask mandate officially ending

OMAHA, Neb. -- After nine controversial months, Omaha’s mask mandate is ending. One report says it already has. When the city council recently refused to extend the mandate, which began in August, it appeared that the mandate would shut down at midnight Tuesday. But WOWT-TV is reporting that it ended...
Omaha, NEPosted by
North Platte Post

Omaha man sentenced for COVID-related EPA violation

Acting United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Brandon Weber, age 47, of Lincoln, was sentenced May 20, 2021 by United States Magistrate Judge Cheryl R. Zwart to one year of probation for the Unlawful Sale of an Unregistered Pesticide. Weber was ordered to pay a $300 fine. The Federal...
Public Healthwtvbam.com

U.S. administers 293.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States had administered 293,705,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 366,314,625 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 292,099,778 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by May 28,...
Omaha, NEPosted by
Omaha Today

Omaha COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Omaha: 1. 4405 N 72nd St (402) 571-3122; 2. 12025 W Center Rd (402) 333-6500; 3. 5555 N 90th St (402) 573-0947; 4. 13250 W Maple Rd (402) 965-8339; 5. 7312 N 30th St (402) 451-3980; 6. 888 Saddle Creek Rd (402) 556-5600; 7. 17370 Lakeside Hills Plaza (402) 333-5351; 8. 505 N 155th Plaza (402) 964-0888; 9. 10770 Fort St (402) 493-3257; 10. 8315 W Center Rd (402) 393-2557; 11. 4840 Dodge St (402) 558-2000; 12. 14460 W Maple Rd (402) 493-0443; 13. 1919 N 90th St (402) 391-2072; 14. 6636 N 73rd Plaza (402) 573-2221; 15. 808 S 52nd St 402-551-5200; 16. 5150 Center St 402-553-4143; 17. 14591 Stony Brook Blvd 402-697-0928; 18. 10808 Fort St 402-493-2323; 19. 8809 W Center Rd 402-384-9085; 20. 7910 Cass St 402-384-8767; 21. 747 N 132nd St 402-493-3110; 22. 17810 Welch Plaza 402-891-0600; 23. 3410 N 156th St 402-445-6109; 24. 1000 S 178th St 402-334-4922; 25. 9707 Q St 402-339-3054; 26. 8404 N 30th St 402-451-8842; 27. 4924 Center St 402-558-8888; 28. 13130 L St 402-334-1526; 29. 825 N 90th St (402) 614-6363; 30. 6005 N 72nd St 402-201-2729; 31. 2929 N 60th St 402-551-6151; 32. 9001 Blondo St 402-393-8056; 33. 3005 Lake St 402-451-7201; 34. 5038 Center St 402-551-6205; 35. 3121 S 24th St 402-345-7178; 36. 6304 N 99th St 402-492-9344; 37. 5018 Ames Ave 402-970-9301; 38. 2451 N 90th St 402-513-4030; 39. 6710 S 167th St 402-609-5703; 40. 5051 L St 402-541-0820; 41. 18201 Wright St 402-330-4400; 42. 13105 Birch Dr 402-686-2055; 43. 360 N Saddle Creek Rd 402-970-6491; 44. 16960 W Maple Rd 402-289-9238; 45. 12850 L St 402-697-1054;
Omaha, NEWOWT

Nebraskans struggling to comeback from pandemic push for SNAP bill

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraskans struggling to come back from the pandemic are pushing back against Governor Rickett’s decision to veto a bill that would help put food on the table. LB108 would allow people to start making some more money without worrying about getting cutoff SNAP benefits, increasing the...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Thrive IP® Represented Trans-Radial Solutions, LLC In U.S. District Court

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly 2.5 years of litigation (prolonged in part due to COVID-19), the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia issued a Dismissal Order following a confidential settlement of the lawsuit filed by Trans-Radial Solutions, LLC against multiple parties in Civil Action No. 2:18-cv-00656. The lawsuit was related to the enforcement of various intellectual properties prosecuted by Bernard S. Klosowski of Thrive IP ® on behalf of Trans-Radial Solutions, LLC. The suit included multiple counts including patent and copyright infringement, unfair competition, trade secret theft, breach of contract, conspiracy, and other causes of action under Virginia statutory and common law.
Twin Falls, IDkmvt

Idaho Supreme Court issues new COVID-19 guidelines for in-person hearings

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Supreme Court on Thursday issued new COVID-19 guidelines in an emergency order. The newest order replaces six other emergency orders the Court issued last fall. “With the public’s assistance, these and previous orders ensured Idaho’s courts remained open throughout the past 14 months to...
Santa Ana, CAAntelope Valley Press

Suspect is sentenced for laundering Bitcoin

SANTA ANA — A Southern California man who pleaded guilty to illegally operating kiosks where customers could buy Bitcoin with cash, or sell Bitcoin in exchange for cash has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. Kais Mohammad, 37, of Yorba Linda, received the sentence at US District Court...
Indiana Statecbs4indy.com

ISDH: 5 additional coronavirus deaths, 5K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 5,839 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Sunday. To date, 2,647,965 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,512,956 individuals are fully vaccinated. ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a...