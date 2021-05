Discover the different methods animals use to see in the dark. A human’s conscious life is largely dictated by the position of the Sun. We have learned to rise with it and sleep shortly after it dips below the horizon. Why do we do this? It’s because our species depends on visible light to navigate through each day. While we are walking to work in the morning sunshine or relaxing in the evening as the light begins to fade, other animals are hidden away in their dens and burrows. They are waiting for darkness to fall. When it does, a new community of creatures comes out to play.