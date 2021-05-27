Tahini recipe easy | Tahini recipe for hummus | How to make homemade tahini

This very simple noodle soup really hits the spot every time and is great for days when you want a soup but don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen. There is something so comforting about thick noodles; they are almost luxuriously pillowy. Here, I use Japanese udon noodles for ease. Apart from the beautiful flavour of the broth that the free-range pork belly gives, the crispy fried shallots add so much to it. Plus the pleasing zing of lime juice brings everything together. If this becomes your midweek household favourite, remember it’s an excellent base to add leftover vegetables or whatever you have to hand.