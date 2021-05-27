newsbreak-logo
Canada House Clinics Acquires Margaree Medical Cannabis Clinic For Veterans

By Jelena Martinovic
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Canada House Clinics Inc. has acquired Margaree Health Group Inc., a medical cannabis clinic that serves veterans in Nova Scotia. Under the deal, CHC – a wholly-owned subsidiary of medical cannabis company Canada House Wellness Group (CSE:CHV) – purchased Margaree for $500 000 and a three-year earn-out based on Margaree's revenue during the earn-out period.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

