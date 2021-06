Our rural communities are built upon our relationships with forests; from the economic drivers to the quality of life delivered from those forests and all points between, our interactions with forests have shaped our culture and history. As clearly stated in the strategic review for B.C.’s old-growth forests, Gorley and Merkel state, “the overall system of forest management has not supported effective implementation or achievement of the stated public objectives for old forests. (Due to) a pattern of many choices made over several decades, within an outdated paradigm.” The forestry intentions paper, released last week, is part of a road map to help us spur on the paradigm shift that Gorley and Merkel call for. Over the months ahead, we will have the opportunity to hear from British Columbians about how this map aligns with the needs and desires of our communities.