CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Vivica A. Fox Calls 50 Cent ‘The Love Of Her Life,’ Reveals She Ended First Marriage Cause She Didn’t Want To Be The Breadwinner

By Brandon Caldwell
theboxhouston.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleVivica A. Fox has seen and said plenty of things over her illustrious career but the 56-year-old actress revealed one thing about her personal life. For her, happiness in a marriage doesn’t exist if she was the one paying all the bills and earning most of the money. The...

theboxhouston.com

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
50 Cent
Person
Vivica A. Fox
thesource.com

Eve Reveals She Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Actress and Ruff Ryder’s First Lady Eve took to social media on Friday (October 15) to reveal that she and her husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first child together. Even though this will be Cooper’s fifth child, this will be baby number one for the “Who’s That Girl” rapper,...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Zonnique Keeps It Real on Motherhood, Marriage and Reality TV (Exclusive)

Zonnique Pullins has a lot on her plate, but she's handling it with grace and a smile. The 25-year-old juggles her work on Fox Soul's The Mix, motherhood and a possible return to reality TV. Sitting down for a virtual chat with ET's Deidre Behar, the singer shares how drastically her life has changed since she welcomed her daughter, Hunter, in December and began co-parenting with her beau, rapper Bandhunta Izzy. The two are happily dating as they navigate this chapter of life together.
RELATIONSHIPS
Ok Magazine

Adele Reveals Marriage To Simon Konecki 'Just Wasn't Right' For Her: 'I Didn't Want To End Up Like A Lot Of Other People I Knew', Confirms Relationship With Boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele has opened up about the aftermath of her divorce, diving into new love and how she is gearing up for her much anticipated musical come back. The vocal icon sat down for an interview with British Vogue for her first interview with a journalist since 2016, and got real about her highly publicized divorce from the father of her 9-year-old son Angelo, Simon Konecki. The two split in 2019 after speculation that they had married in 2016. The "Hello" singer referred to Konecki as her "husband" during her Grammy acceptance speech in 2017.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriage
buzzfeednews.com

Khloé Kardashian Opened Up About Correcting People When They Call Her Daughter “Big” Because She Doesn’t Want To Pass Down Her Own “Really Unhealthy” Relationship With Food And Body Image

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about how she handles the subject of body image while raising her 3-year-old daughter, True. In a new interview with Health magazine, Khloé discussed her approach to instilling body positivity in True, while also touching on her own relationship with body image and food. When...
CELEBRITIES
Health

Actress Vivica A. Fox Shares the Mantra She Uses to Help Handle Rejection

This video is part of Health's My Mantra series. Follow along with new videos on our Instagram page and share your own words of wisdom using #MantraMonday. Actress Vivica A. Fox, 57, relies on a simple mantra to get herself through trying times. "My mantra is 'live, love, laugh,'" Fox tells Health. These three words have come in handy as she continues to weather the competitiveness of Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Han So Hwee reveals she didn't know there was a love scene in 'My Name' until filming

Han So Hwee revealed she didn't know there was a love scene in 'My Name' until the middle of filming. In the Netflix series, Han So Hwee and Ahn Bo Hyun have a love scene, which the actress previously revealed her thoughts about. In a recent interview with TenAsia, the actress shared that she had no idea there was a love scene until filming.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wedr.com

Jhené Aiko didn't take her career seriously until she became a mother

Jhené Aiko is celebrating her 20th year in the music business, and as she looks back at her career, the 33-year-old singer says she realizes that she didn't focus on making money until she gave birth to her daughter, Namiko, at the age of 20. "When I had her, that...
MUSIC
Billboard

Usher & Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Second Child: See Baby's First Photo

Congratulations are in order for Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, who recently welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Sire Castrello Raymond. On Tuesday (Oct. 12), the R&B hitmaker revealed on Instagram that Goicoechea -- with whom he already shares 1-year-old daughter Sovereign Bo -- gave birth to their newborn on Sept. 29. He shared a black-and-white close-up photo of Sire's precious nose and mouth.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Rebecca Judd reveals she lets her children watch Love Island Australia - as she films her twin sons, five, and daughter, seven, cheering in front of the TV

Love Island Australia isn't exactly family-friendly TV. But that doesn't seem to bother footy WAG Rebecca Judd, who allowed her children to watch the raunchy Channel Nine dating show on Tuesday night. She shared a video to Instagram of her twin sons Tom and Darcy, five, and daughter Billie, seven,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy