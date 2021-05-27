newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

High gasoline prices unlikely to deter holiday travelers

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWWyE_0aDeW6ED00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Memorial Day weekend gasoline prices are at their highest levels in seven years, but experts don’t expect the steep prices at the pumps to keep eager motorists off the road.

After more than a year of caution during the coronavirus pandemic, there's pent-up demand for travel. And with vaccination rates increasing and coronavirus cases falling, some people are seizing the opportunity for a change of scenery during what has traditionally been one of America’s busiest holiday travel weekends.

“The industry is referring it to as ‘revenge travel,'” said Jeanette McGee, spokeswoman for the American Automobile Association. “People have more discretionary income, they’ve got a lot of PTO (paid time off) saved up, so they’re going to take more trips and spend more money.”

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.03 this week. Memorial Day weekend prices have not been this high since 2014, when they averaged $3.65 a gallon.

Prices recently had been slightly higher than the current average, due in part to fuel delivery problems caused by a cyberattack and then shutdown of a major fuel artery, the Colonial Pipeline. Gasoline prices have largely stabilized since that hacking incident, but prices are expected to remain in the $3-per-gallon range during the summer, experts say.

The vaccine rollout has encouraged a gradual return to normal activities, and a strong labor market is supporting work-related driving, but discretionary driving has room to grow, said Lenny Rodriguez, team lead at S&P Global Platts.

AAA anticipates that 37 million Americans will travel by car and plane on Memorial Day weekend. That's up 60% from last year, when many were cautious about the pandemic and stayed home. But it is still 13% below pre-pandemic travel levels reached during 2019's Memorial Day weekend.

The association recommends filling up the gas tank before arriving at vacation destinations, because gasoline prices can be higher around popular tourist spots.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
38K+
Followers
46K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Memorial Day Weekend#Automobile#Fuel Prices#Gas Prices#Home Prices#Market Prices#Travelers#Pto#S P Global Platts#Aaa#Americans#The Associated Press#Ap#Regular Gasoline#Vacation Destinations#Popular Tourist Spots#Eager Motorists#Discretionary Driving#Vaccination Rates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Cars
News Break
Gas Price
Related
TrafficThe Lebanon Reporter

Hoosier gasoline supply stable, but prices are up

While national gasoline prices on average are up about eight cents from last week, Hoosier motorists will not face gasoline supply shortages as experienced on the East Coast - especially in southern Virginia, the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee. Those shortages were a result of a cyber attack on the Colonial...
Traffichurriyetdailynews.com

Gasoline prices up with SCT rise

Fuel prices across Turkey rose significantly, prompted by a rise in special consumption tax (SCT), according to an industrial group. The price of a liter of gasoline in Istanbul rose from 7.18 Turkish Liras ($0.86) to 7.73 liras ($0.93), the Energy Oil Gas Refueling Stations Employers’ Union (EPGİS) said yesterday. In Ankara, one-liter gasoline price rose from 7.25 liras ($0.87) to 7.80 liras ($0.93).
Trafficspglobal.com

Listen: US gasoline demand rising ahead of expected summer travel boom

US gasoline demand has been picking up as the country opens up from the coronavirus lockdowns. Gasoline inventories are tight, especially on the US Atlantic Coast following the recent Colonial Pipeline outage, but refiners are ramping up runs, lured by strong margins. S&P Global Platts Director of Americas Oil News...
TrafficPosted by
WOKV

2021 Memorial Day travel: Gas prices expected to hit 7-year high, AAA says

Gas prices are expected to hit their highest mark in seven years during the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average gas price across the United States for the week that began Monday was $3.02 per gallon, or roughly $1.06 more per gallon than one year ago.
Travelcrawfordcountynow.com

Memorial Day Holiday travel to rebound

COLUMBUS — AAA Travel expects a significant rebound in travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend. From May 27-31, more than 37 million Americans (nearly 1.7 million Ohioans) are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home. That’s an increase of 60% nationally (nearly 57% in Ohio) from last year when only 23 million Americans (just over 900,000 Ohioans) traveled, the lowest on record since AAA began recording in 2000.
TrafficUnion Leader

A hurricane-like gasoline supply pinch faces holiday drivers

Gasoline demand in the world's largest economy is heading into one of its traditional peak seasons with some of the lowest stockpiles in almost three decades. That's setting the stage for a supply squeeze usually only seen when a hurricane knocks out oil refineries in Texas and Louisiana, according to one major fuel distributor.
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

As travelers plan for Memorial Day weekend, gas prices remain high

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gas prices remain high as Americans plan to travel during Memorial Day holiday weekend. According to AAA, gas prices in West Central Kentucky are one cent lower this week at $2.796. The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Louisville is $3.133. With the most expensive...
Springfield, ILwmay.com

Gas Prices Stabilize, But Upcoming Holiday Travel Could Trigger Increases

After several weeks of increases, gas prices appear to have stabilized across Illinois, according to Triple A. But the auto club warns that Memorial Day weekend travel could drive prices upwards again. The average price for regular unleaded in Springfield is $3.17 per gallon, up two cents from a week ago and 22 cents from a month ago. Triple A says holiday weekend travel is expected to be up more than 50-percent from last year, at the height of the pandemic, but still nearly ten-percent below pre-pandemic levels.
Greenville, NCWITN

People still making travel plans despite high gas prices

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Even though Gas prices are higher leading into this Memorial Day Weekend than they’ve been since 2014, over 1 million North Carolinians are planning to travel farther than 50 miles for Memorial Day, according to AAA Carolinas. Analysts like Patrick De Han from gas price monitoring...
Trafficbeef2live.com

Higher Gas Prices This Summer

Retail gasoline prices this summer are expected to be slightly higher than in 2016. Drivers in the United States will pay an average of $2.46 per gallon (gal) this summer for regular gasoline, according to forecasts in EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO). Gasoline prices from April through September are expected to be 23 cents/gal higher than the average price last summer, but this price is still nearly 70 cents/gal below the previous five-year average. The gasoline price increase this summer primarily reflects slightly higher forecast crude oil prices.
Industrybeef2live.com

Will high prices cure high prices?

A little over a year ago the USDA had the corn balance sheet supporting an estimated 3.3-billion-bushel carryout. Today we might be lucky to have a billion-bushel corn carryout for the current marketing year. With that being said, July corn futures were down almost 90 cents last week, which begs the question, “are the highs in?” That is a great question. If we take a closer look at the most recent USDA report, we will note year-to-year corn production increases of 630 million bushels (mbu), 283 mbu and 157 mbu are forecast for Brazil, Ukraine and Argentina, respectively.
Travelphl17.com

AAA holiday travel forecast for the Delaware Valley

A new report from AAA shows that almost 60% of Pennsylvania residents are planning to take a trip this summer. In the Delaware Valley, the company predicts that Memorial Day weekend travel will hit numbers almost as high as we saw pre-pandemic. But to take those trips, you’ll be digging...
Trafficwcsx.com

Memorial Day Gas Prices Highest In 7 Years, May Not Dip Anytime Soon

For the first holiday of the summer season, gas prices are expected to be the highest in seven years and prices could stay high all summer, as more people will be traveling due to COVID restrictions being lifted. According to AAA, the current average price for a gallon of unleaded...